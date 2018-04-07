The Elder Scrolls: Legends ‘Morrowind’ Expansion Now Live

For long time Elder Scrolls fans, Morrowindis a place that has a special place in our heart. Not only was that particular installment RPG fans, but the familiar locale has become quite the popular place to be thanks to fan projects and the Elder Scrolls: Online latest expansion. For those enjoying The Elder Scrolls: Legends, it’s time to pack up and roll out because the latest expansion is now available!

The Houses of Morrowind expansion just went live and brings with it the largest expansion to date for the strategic card game. Following on the heels of the Heroes of Skyrim content update, the latest addition to the game brings players back to the wild lands of Vvardenfell to collect over 140 new cards. The cards themselves will hail from Morrowind and Elder Scrolls Online, bridging the gaps between the branching titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent press release we received:

Introducing Three-Attribute Decks

Take up arms and battle beneath the banners of one of the five Houses of Morrowind to unlock powerful new three-attribute decks.

To create a three-attribute deck, simply add one of the many new three-attribute cards to a new or existing deck. Ever wanted to equip Tazkad with a Sentinel Battlemace? How about using Laaneth to fetch a timely Allena Benoch? In a three-attribute deck, you can. In exchange, all three-attribute decks must include at least 75 cards and players may not play with cards of any other attributes.

To account for the increase in deck size of three-attribute decks, Houses of Morrowind raises the maximum deck size to 100 for all decks, not just three-attribute ones.

New Abilities

Master a new set of keywords – one for each House – featuring powerful new abilities that represent the attributes and traits of each House.

RALLY | House Redoran [STR] [WIL] [END]

Whenever a Rally creature attacks, it gives a random creature in your hand +1/+1.

BETRAY | House Telvanni [INT] [AGI] [END]

After you play this action, you may sacrifice a creature to play it again. Players can only perform betray once per action.

PLOT | House Hlaalu [STR] [WIL] [AGI]

Plot abilities trigger if you’ve played another card that turn. All three of Hlaalu’s attributes – Strength, Willpower, and Agility – have lots of inexpensive cards that will help your plots come to fruition.

EXALT | Tribunal Temple [INT] [WIL] [END]

Exalt offers a creature a bonus if you pay more magicka for it. Paying the exalt cost results in the creature becoming “Exalted” – an important distinction should the gods makes an appearance.

FIVE POWER MATTERS | House Dagoth [STR] [INT] [AGI]

House Dagoth doesn’t wield a traditional keyword. Instead, it seeks raw power. Dagoth cards, found in Strength, Intelligence, and Agility, reward you for having creatures with 5 or more power.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Houses of Morrowind is now available on PC, mobile, and tablet devices. To check out some of the new cards, you can see the new additions right here, courtesy of Bethesda.