The Elder Scrolls Netflix Series Reportedly in Development

Between The Witcher, Castlevania, and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil TV shows that are currently in production, Netflix has become a hotbed of content that is based on popular video game franchises. Now, a fresh rumor suggests that this trend could be continuing once again with a new series centered around one of gaming’s most iconic fantasy properties.

A new report has stated that Netflix is looking into partnering with Bethesda to create a new series based on The Elder Scrolls series of video games. First started back in 1994, The Elder Scrolls has been one of Bethesda’s longest-running franchises with standout entries in the mainline series including Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim. When it comes to what the show would entail, it would be of the live-action variety. Netflix is also said to want this show to be just as massive as The Witcher if it were to come to fruition.

As for where the rumor stems from, it comes by way of one Daniel Ritchtman. In the past, Ritchtman has proven to be a pretty reliable source and has had scoops related to the film and television industries ahead of time. So while you should definitely take this report with the usual grain of salt, there could very well be some validity to it.

In terms of how Bethesda might approach a situation like this, well, there’s a track record showing that they might be willing to play ball with Netflix. For those who don’t remember, Bethesda actually announced in 2020 that it is working with Amazon to create a TV series based upon its other major franchise, Fallout. While it remains to be seen if the publishing label would want to work with two separate streaming companies to create TV shows simultaneously, the previous move shows that it’s at the very least interested in exploring the television realm a bit more.

Obviously, there’s no confirmation that any of this is happening just yet, but if this does come to fruition, you imagine we’d hear more officially from Bethesda or Netflix in the future. Until then, if you’d like to keep up with all of our other coverage dedicated to The Elder Scrolls, you can do so by following our hub right here.

