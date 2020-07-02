Fallout TV Series in the Works at Amazon

One of the most popular video game franchises of the last two decades is finally getting the live-action adaptation is has long-deserved. That's right, Fallout is coming to television. It was announced on Thursday morning that Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have partnered with Amazon to create a TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise, a bit of news that fans of the series have been waiting to hear for quite a long time. The series has reportedly landed a "substantial" commitment.

There is no release date set for the new Fallout series, but Variety did share some details about what fans can expect when it arrives. The creative team is hoping to bring "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy" to this show while also adding in some "moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies".

With multiple games in the franchise, spanning many different settings in the post-nuclear country, there's no telling just yet where this series will be set. The two most popular games in the franchise, Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, take place in Washington D.C. and Boston, respectively.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Joy and Nolan in a statement.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

