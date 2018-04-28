The Elder Scrolls Online Character Intro: Meet ‘Alchemy’ of the House of Reveries

The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMORPG experience that takes players 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, is back with another huge expansion! This is the first one since the esteemed Morrowind pack released last year and now Summerset is on the way bringing with it a few familiar faces and a new order to join. To get players into the mood ala Tamriel, the team behind the online experience has just revealed one of the new faces we’ll meet: Alchemy of the House of Reveries.

“The House of Reveries includes of some of Summerset’s most talented actors, musicians, and artists, but few stand out like the mysterious Alchemy,” shares the developers behind ESO in their latest ‘Meet the Character‘ segment. A letter from Maestro Enigma in-game shares more about what we’ll face when meeting this mysterious character for the first time and what was the cause behind sorrow that seemed to “dull her eyes:”

Dearest Grand Maestro Forte,

I would first like to thank you ever so much for placing Alchemy within my troupe. What a true delight she has been to me! Her passion for performance is simply unmistakable. She throws herself into every lesson with a certain fearlessness, whether it be fencing, singing, even juggling! Every day she seems to master a new craft, and every day she shines just a little bit brighter.

The House of Reveries has always been renowned for our wonderful performers, and I have a feeling that Alchemy will soon be known as one of our greatest. Though her skills as an actress are still developing, her stage presence is undeniable. You and I both well know there are some things you simply cannot teach. The way that Alchemy draws in a crowd and keeps them on the edge of their seats, well, it seems to come as naturally to her as breathing.

She’s simply dazzling, Forte, there’s no other way to state it.

Still, I worry about our poor darling. There’s a sadness in her eyes sometimes, and slump within her shoulders. At first, I thought the pressure was getting to her, but now I’m not so sure. If anything, she seems to delve further within her work to forget something. Or someone, perhaps? Of course, I would never delve within a troupe member’s background, but you know how I worry. And so, however much I hate to part with my newfound favorite, I believe a change of pace is called for.

With a heavy heart, I must recommend Alchemy return to Rellenthil in order to benefit from your most excellent tutelage. Perhaps you can find a way to heal the sorrow which seems to dull her eyes. In any case, as one of the few who know of her past, she may at least find you a steady confidant for whatever ails her.

I also know that you’ve lately struggled to secure a mentor for our troupe’s Hopefuls. May I suggest our lovely lady take up that role? She has a good eye for talent, and a good heart for those who struggle. In any case, I’ve always found aiding others to help ease the burdens of my heart. Perhaps she will as well.

Yours lovingly,

Maestro Engima

The Elder Scrolls Online Summerset expansion will be arriving on PC May 21st and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 June 5th! To learn more about what’s in store with the next huge content update, check out some of the new areas players will have to explore:

Alinor Summerset’s Capital and seat of power for Proxy Queen Alwinarwe. Visitors and locals alike will be mesmerized by Alinor’s shining towers as they tour the city’s many landmarks, including the Golden Gryphon Inn, the Oleanderr Coast Winery, and the bustling Riverside Market.

Cloudrest Boldly built atop the peak of Eton Nir, Cloudrest is the home of the Welkynar Gryphon Knights and their Aerie. But be warned: due to an unforeseen catastrophe, the Divine Prosecution has been forced to evacuate the city and barricade the main gate. If you wish to enter you may need to find an alternative path.

Shimmerene When you arrive in Summerset, you’ll find yourself in the city of Shimmerene, also known as the City of Lights. But the town is in turmoil, and before you begin your adventures or make yourself at home, it would be wise to familiarize yourself with the Queen’s decree regarding visitors.

Crystal Tower Also known to the High Elves as Crystal-Like-Law, this sacred monument opens only to the Sapiarchs’ tower sentinels and is both a place of research and a mausoleum for the honored dead. At its apex, it holds a powerful crystal called Transparent Law, though its purpose is a mystery to all but the highest-ranking Sapiarchs.

Lillandril Found on the northwestern coast of Summerset, the city of Lillandril houses both the College of Sapiarchs and the local chapter of the Mages Guild, two groups known for their growing rivalry. Razum-dar recommends you steer clear of them and instead put your feet up at the local watering-hole, the Shrewd Brew Tavern.

Rellenthil If you’re looking for entertainment and excitement, the township of Rellenthil can be found in the heart of Summerset. There, you can enjoy artistic performances by the renowned House of Reveries or relax at the local Bathhouse.



Learn more about the new rewards, challenges, characters, and the Psijic Order right here!