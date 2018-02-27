The Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Bones DLC Now Out for Consoles

The Dragon Bones DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players alongside Update 17.

Detailed back in January and previously available for PC and Mac players, the new DLC is available for free for ESO Plus members while everyone else will have to purchase the expansion through the in-game Crown Store for 1500 Crowns. Update 17, however, will be free for everyone.

The DLC adds two new four-player dungeons to the base game, both of which are packed with gear, collectibles, and enemies. These dungeons are called Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair with both dungeons able to be completed on either a Normal, Veteran, or Veteran Hard Mode with different rewards depending on which dungeon players are in. No other DLCs are required to play through the Dragon Bones content.

As for the free update called Update 17, this patch adds a new outfit system, more home storage options, and other improvements that are detailed below as well as through the Elder Scrolls Online site.

Outfit System

“Be who you want to be with the new Outfit System! Now, you can completely customize almost every aspect of your appearance with unique Outfits, regardless of the gear you are wearing. You will have one free Outfit that you can customize at a cost of gold, but should you wish, you can purchase additional Outfits and Outfit Change Tokens (allowing you to save gold) from the in-game Crown Store. To begin customizing your Outfit, locate a new Outfit Station (previously known as Dye Stations).”

Home Storage

“With Update 17, we are also introducing a new home furnishings type: storage containers. With storage containers, you can finally store bankable items in your own homes, freeing up space from your bank, inventory, or craft bag. You can earn the first of these by leveling a character to level 18 and receiving it as a level-up reward, but there are seven additional containers you can acquire from in-game vendors and the Crown Store.”

New Level-Up Experience

“In order to help players better understand the game and how to develop their characters, we’ve introduced a new level-up experience. Now, when you level up in The Elder Scrolls Online, you’ll receive unique rewards and helpful gameplay tips to help you on your adventures. In addition to this, we’ve created a new Skills Advisor tool that you can use to help pick your character’s skills and abilities based on a desired archetype.”

Combat Improvements

“In addition to the new features above, we’ve made some dramatic changes to ESO’s combat system. These changes include improvements to Synergies, the removal of area-of-effect caps, changes to block costs, changes to cast-time abilities and interrupts, and changes to how Heavy Attacks and the Off Balance mechanic work.”

The Dragon Bones DLC and Update 17 are now available for console owners.