‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr’ Offers Necromancers, Dragons, and a Massive Threat to the Khajiit

Earlier today, we got our first look at what’s next in The Elder Scrolls Online including dragons, more on a beloved race, and the inclusion of the brand new Necromancer class. For those excited for something a little more new, here’s what you may have missed from the recent livestream with Bethesda.

According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “The Dragons have returned to Tamriel. Unleashed upon the world by the unwitting Abnur Tharn and the Imperial usurper queen Euraxia, the great Kaalgrontiid and his followers hunt from the skies and threaten to burn down the ancestral home of the Khajiit.”

There’s certainly a lot on the way, including an epic new storyline for players to take on. As for what else is new:

A whole new zone to explore: Elsweyr

An epic main story quest line that ties into the Season of the Dragon

A powerful new Class: Necromancer

A challenging new 12-player Trial: Sunspire

Massive new world events: Dragon Attacks

A huge amount of unique delves, public dungeons, and stand-alone quests

A host of updates and quality-of-life improvements

Though we have been able to visit certain areas of Elsweyr in the past, this will let fans explore like never before. “Previously, you have been able to explore the province of Elsweyr in The Elder Scrolls: Arena and its outer edges in ESO‘s regions of Reaper’s March and Khenarthi’s Roost, but in this new adventure, you can fully experience the home of Tamriel’s beloved cat people. In Elsweyr, you can traverse both fertile grasslands and scorching deserts, interact with moon-sugar farmers and wandering nomads, or confront merciless Imperial occupiers and roaming bandits. In this new Chapter, you can truly dive into the life, history, culture, and mythology of the Khajiit and their homeland.

“Of course, in addition to exploring this new zone, you’ll also be called upon to defend the Khajiiti people against a devastating new threat: Dragons. However, in this Chapter you’re no Dragonborn, and you’ll need to work with your fellow players and powerful allies in order to take these winged beasts down.”

If you’re like me, you care about a new class to master. The Necromancer class has been one of the most requested features since launch and it’s finally on the way. Players will be able to take control over the dead while mastering the elements to be the ultimate force to be reckoned with.

The new expansion arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 4.