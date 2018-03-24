The Elder Scrolls Online is Free-to-Play This Week Following New Expansion Announcement

The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMORPG experience that takes players 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, is back with another huge expansion! This is the first one since the esteemed Morrowind pack released last year and now Summerset is on the way bringing with it a few familiar faces and a new order to join. To get players into the mood ala Tamriel, the team behind the online experience has announced a free-to-play period to see what all of the fuss is about.

Though it won’t contain the Morrowind expansion (which in my play experience, is the one that made this a winner for me), the base game, which is still huge, is completely free to play until March 28th. If you dug it, it’s on sale at a discounted price to prepare for the upcoming expansion this Summer.

The free-to-play event is available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

As far as what’s next for players of the expansive MMORPG:

“For the first time in history, the long-closed borders of Summerset are open to foreigners by decree of Queen Ayrenn. But darkness looms over the ancestral home of the High Elves, and whispers stir of Daedric followers organizing in the shadows. Rally your allies, brave champions. Summerset awaits.

Explore an all-new zone packed with adventure. Join the mysterious Psijic Order and gain powerful new abilities. Reunite with old friends, forge new alliances, and work together to unravel a conspiracy that threatens Tamriel’s very existence.”

There are new zones to explore and fans of High Elves will have much to uncover! From diving deep into tropical settings, to allying races in the vibrantly detailed forests; there is so much more to the world of Tamriel that players have yet to explore:

Alinor Summerset’s Capital and seat of power for Proxy Queen Alwinarwe. Visitors and locals alike will be mesmerized by Alinor’s shining towers as they tour the city’s many landmarks, including the Golden Gryphon Inn, the Oleanderr Coast Winery, and the bustling Riverside Market.

Cloudrest Boldly built atop the peak of Eton Nir, Cloudrest is the home of the Welkynar Gryphon Knights and their Aerie. But be warned: due to an unforeseen catastrophe, the Divine Prosecution has been forced to evacuate the city and barricade the main gate. If you wish to enter you may need to find an alternative path.

Shimmerene When you arrive in Summerset, you’ll find yourself in the city of Shimmerene, also known as the City of Lights. But the town is in turmoil, and before you begin your adventures or make yourself at home, it would be wise to familiarize yourself with the Queen’s decree regarding visitors.

Crystal Tower Also known to the High Elves as Crystal-Like-Law, this sacred monument opens only to the Sapiarchs’ tower sentinels and is both a place of research and a mausoleum for the honored dead. At its apex, it holds a powerful crystal called Transparent Law, though its purpose is a mystery to all but the highest-ranking Sapiarchs.

Lillandril Found on the northwestern coast of Summerset, the city of Lillandril houses both the College of Sapiarchs and the local chapter of the Mages Guild, two groups known for their growing rivalry. Razum-dar recommends you steer clear of them and instead put your feet up at the local watering-hole, the Shrewd Brew Tavern.

Rellenthil If you’re looking for entertainment and excitement, the township of Rellenthil can be found in the heart of Summerset. There, you can enjoy artistic performances by the renowned House of Reveries or relax at the local Bathhouse.



Learn more about the new rewards, challenges, characters, and the Psijic Order right here!