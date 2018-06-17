Prankster Registers The Elder Scrolls VI Hammerfell Site

Someone’s cruelly playing with the hearts of The Elder Scrolls fans by registering a domain for The Elder Scrolls VI Hammerfell to make it look like the real deal.

Hot on the heels of Bethesda’s announcement for The Elder Scrolls VI, an announcement that was more of an “it’s coming” than any hard details on the game, a website with the URL https://www.theelderscrollsvihammerfell.com/has already been erected. If you’re refreshing your search each day as you look for more news on the game, seeing this site pop up in any search results probably made your heart jump as you thought you’d stumbled across the first mentioning of the next game’s setting, perhaps the result of an unintentional release by Bethesda. Once you get to the site, you’ll quickly find that that’s not the case.

With a banner that says “The Elder Scrolls VI” and a trailer centered in the middle with “Hammerfell” across the thumbnail of a playable “trailer,” it’s easy enough to be distracted from the fact that there’s no mention of Bethesda anywhere on the page. Still, that play button on the video is as tempting as the “Watch Trailer” button beneath it.

If you’re no stranger to browsing the Internet and finding videos that look too good to be true, you’ll likely have an idea of what’s coming once you hit that trailer button. For those who still want to watch it, you can head over to the site yourself and see the “official” Hammerfell trailer in all its splendor.

For those who want to watch the real announcement trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI, you can see it below. This teaser trailer is tantalizingly short with just a flyover of a region and the game’s logo appearing onscreen. The music in the background was recognizable enough to send waves of excitement through the crowd, but there’s no telling where the game will take place. Some hardcore fans are already trying to figure it out by looking at where the series has been and where it has left to go, but Bethesda hasn’t confirmed anything yet about the game’s setting.

What we do know though is that people have been asking for the new Elder Scrolls game for a while now but will still be kept waiting for a while longer. Dubbed a “next-gen” game, the next game in The Elder Scrolls’ series likely won’t be out for a few more years seeing how it’s not even in a playable state at the moment.