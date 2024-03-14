The Finals Season 2 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The Finals Season 2 release is here on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Finals Season 2 is live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S alongside Update 2.0.0, and we know what the latter does thanks to official patch notes. And as you would expect from a Season 2 update, this new patch from developer Embark Studios does quite a bit to the game. There is a new map called Horizon, a new two-team mode called Power Shift, a new tutorial set in Monaco, three new weapons, a new specialization for the Medium class, new portals for the Light class, an anti-gravity cube for the Heavy class, a new Data Reshaper gadget, private matches, an overhaul to League Ranking, and more.

While we know everything the update does thanks to the patch notes below, we don't have any information about the file size of the update on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S, which means we don't have any intel on how long it may take to download. That said, be prepared for a potential meaty download as the patch notes are massive, and the update is complete with new content.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for the new Season 2 update to The Finals, courtesy of developer Embark Studios:

PATCH NOTES

NEW ABILITIES & EQUIPMENT

NEW MAP

Added the standard issue of the new SYS$HORIZON map

NEW GAME SHOW EVENT

Added the Retro Invasion 82 event to every map

NEW SPECIALIZATION

Dematerializer

Enables the user to create temporary holes in the arena construction

NEW GADGETS

Gateway

Throw out two Gateways to create a spatial link between them, enabling quick traversing through the arena

Data Reshaper

A "prop-swap" executable that lets players transform objects and deployed equipment from other contestants into canisters or decor

Reverse Gravity Cube

A throwable Cube that creates a limited-area gravity field where anything not nailed to the ground will elevate toward the sky

NEW WEAPONS

FAMAS – Burst Rifle – Medium

93R – Burst Pistol – Light

KS-23 – Slug Shotgun – Heavy

BALANCE CHANGES

Throwables, Explosives & "Nukes"

Added diminishing returns on damage from 'nukes' i.e. throwable objects that carry C4s, Breach Charges, or mines



For each source of explosive damage, including the throwable and starting with the highest, a damage modifier is applied to each instance in the sequence of 60% / 40% / 30% / 20%



Gas Canisters now immediately start to steer off their direct trajectory (aka "wobble") when they have attachments



When picking up throwable objects with explosive gadgets attached (i.e. 'nukes' and 'snukes'), said explosives will become un-armed



When the player lets go of the carried object, a re-arming timer for the explosives starts



The explosions from C4, Breaching Charges, and all mines that detonate while unprimed now deal 20% of their original damage



Decreased the health value of Propane Gas Tanks from 250 to 120



Fixed a bug with Fuel Barrels where they sometimes wouldn't ignite when taking damage, for example from explosions or bullets



Dev Comment: Nukes were a hot-button issue in Season 1. The previous tuning made nukes exceed the intended time to kill by a large margin. Since our initial changes weren't substantial enough to alter this tactic, we've added more ways to balance nukes moving forward.

Toxic Gas

Added a delay to the application of damage. Damage will now start to tick 0.5s after the player enters the gas cloud



Added new functionality that causes damage to ramp up gradually over time, from 30hp/s to 60 hp/s over 2s.



Increased damage tick interval from 0.1s per tick to 0.3s per tick



Dev Comment: We've always intended for Toxic Gas to act as an area denial tool. However, because of its immediate high damage and quick dispersal, it has been too potent. We've made changes to make Toxic Gas better fit the original intention.

Gadgets

C4



Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1





Decreased cooldown from 45s to 30s





Decreased minimum damage at the edge of the explosion from 93 to 75



Defibrillator



Added functionality that causes revived players to gradually re-materialize into the level over a period of 3s before fully loading back into the arena





Increased charge-up time from 0.6s to 0.8s





Increased starting health from a defibrillator revive from 40% to 50%



Dome Shield



Decreased maximum duration from 20s to 12s



Jump Pad



Increased cooldown from 25s to 30s



Motion Sensor



Moved from the Light archetype to the Heavy



RPG



Fixed an issue that made dispersion almost identical regardless of what state the player was in





Increased projectile dispersion in all non-aiming states





Reduced projectile dispersion when aiming down sights





Increased zoom-in time from 0.2s to 0.4s





Increased equip time from 0.45s to 0.5s





Increased unequip time from 0.35s to 0.4s



Sonar Grenade



Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light



Tracking dart



Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light





Decreased dispersion in most movement states by 50%





Increased accuracy by decreasing dart dispersion while aiming down sights from 30% to 10%





Added force feedback for controllers



Vanishing Bomb



Increased grace period on teammates from 0.75s to 1.25s





Increased total cloaked duration on teammates from 6s to 7.5s





Increased total cloaked duration on the user from 5s to 6s

Specializations

Recon Senses



Removed for assessment





Dev Note: we've concluded that Recon Senses have been detrimental to the game at large, and have decided to put it out of play for now. The specialization may return in some new form down the line, but only after a major rework.



Mesh Shield



Increased cooldown on a fully depleted shield from 12s to 15s





Increased starting health after full depletion from 200 to 250

Weapons

AKM



Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 30m





Decreased damage falloff max range from 40m to 37.5m





Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%



FCAR



Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%



Lewis Gun



Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly less accurate over time during sustained firing



M11



Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip



M60



Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly more accurate over time during sustained firing





Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing from the hip





Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing while aiming down sights





Decreased accuracy slightly by increasing bullet dispersion while standing still when firing while aiming down sights



R .357



Increased damage falloff modifier at max range from 33% to 45%



Throwing Knives



Increased projectile speed from 120m/s to 138m/s



XP-54



Decreased accuracy by increasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in most movement states

EQUIPMENT MASTERY

Added new levels with rewards to the following equipment items:

WEAPONS

M11



SR-84



V9S



XP-54



DAGGER



LH1



SH1900



SWORD



93R



AKM



R.357



CL-40



FCAR



MODEL 1887



RIOT SHIELD



FAMAS



FLAMETHROWER



LEWIS GUN



M60



SLEDGEHAMMER



MGL32



SA1216

GADGETS:

FRAG GRENADE



FLASHBANG



GAS GRENADE



GOO GRENADE



PYRO GRENADE



GLITCH GRENADE



SONAR GRENADE



SMOKE GRENADE



VANISHING BOMB



BREACH CHARGE



STUN GUN



TRACKING DART



DEFIBRILLATOR



EXPLOSIVE MINE



PYRO MINE



GAS MINE



GLITCH TRAP



JUMP PAD



APS TURRET



ZIPLINE



BARRICADE



C4



DOME SHIELD



MOTION SENSOR



RPG-7

SPECIALIZATIONS

GOO GUN



HEALING BEAM



GUARDIAN TURRET

GAMEPLAY

Added an option for auto-sprint in the gameplay section in settings

Dev comment: You can turn on auto-sprint in the settings menu and select the time it takes for your contestant to begin sprinting. THE FINALS has a unique "omnidirectional sprinting system," which means characters can sprint in all directions instead of the more common forward-only sprint. As such, we'd love to get your feedback on auto-sprint, and what additional settings would help you better customize your sprinting experience!

The preview arc for grenades now shows where they will detonate in their trajectory

Improved an issue where controller players would unintentionally drop carried objects when trying to interact. Now carried objects won't be dropped when pressing the "Interact and Equip Weapon" button if the weapon is already equipped.

BUGFIXES

General

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would not show the potential score for transfers in progress

Fixed an issue with flamethrower kills sometimes being attributed as self-elimination due to the flamethrower user being eliminated

Fixed dome and mesh shield not blocking projectiles and explosions correctly

Fixed broken interactions on the crane

Fixed an issue that allowed players to steal objectives through floors and walls

Fixed an issue where flashbang effects were not shown for a spectating player

Fixed an issue where explosive objects attached to another object would fall off if the primary object was destroyed. The explosive object attached will now also take appropriate damage in this situation

Fixed an issue where melee swings could damage occluded structures, for example: destroying the outside walls from inside an elevator

Fixed an issue on controllers where you would drop your held item if you pressed the primary weapon button while the primary weapon was equipped

Fixed an issue where minor props like chairs and tables sometimes did not get affected by explosives

Fixed a bug where the Mesh Shield regen would fail to start correctly

Fixed bug where radial damage falloff was incorrectly calculated for carriables and props

Fixed a bug where Oil barrels would not start burning from specific damage events

Animation

Fixed an issue where melee animations would look wrong when affected by status effects

Fixed an issue where dagger animations wouldn't play correctly

Added new frontend idle animation for squad members equipped with LH1

Fixed the T-pose bug when players would use the sword lunge and swap items at the same time

Fixed a bug for the 1887 Dough Wrangler skin where the left hand would pop up on the screen when shooting while crouching

Fixed a bug that caused floating items to appear when riding ziplines

Fixed a bug where melee swings happening at the end of mantling would skip the animation

Fixed a bug where the character's arms would clip each other when wielding throwing knives

Fixed bug where ADS-specific weapon handling would play outside of ADS

Gamemodes

Improved spawn selection around active objectives

Fixed issue where players could push opposing teams to spawn unfavorable by not inserting the Cashbox

Fix for case where two squads spawning at the same frame could use the same spawn point

Levels

New & improved algorithm for map selection to ensure you rarely see the same map multiple times in a row — leaving matches will not affect the outcome of the selection

Improved lighting on nighttime Monaco

Reduced wind movement on vegetation in Las Vegas

Fixed issue where multiple level objects were overlapping each other

Fixed issue with some materials in the End of Round Celebration being drawn behind the team logo

Improved debris handling, letting it settle before being removed.

Improved lighting on Seoul Fog and Storm settings

Art

Fixed bug with Glint Tint skin not looking correct

Audio

Added voice lines for reloading

Improved footstep audio for players using pistols

Fixed a bug where objective pings would not play the correct audio

Fixed bug where match commentary would play in the practice range

Added sounds for squadmate down and the last player standing

UI/UX

Player cards are introduced in THE FINALS, these will be generated from your character customization and your chosen intro animation.

Added THE FINALS spinner to previously black screens when loading

Added new item gadget tutorial videos

Improved camera placement and framing for charms

Fixed so that your squad is centered in the tournament lineup intros and outros

Improved respawn timer feedback on teammate icons

Improved feedback on the "Press Start" respawn mechanic

sd