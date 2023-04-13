The Gang Plays It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Monopoly

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The long-running FXX series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia now has a special edition of Monopoly, and it might be the only version of the game where cheating, rage quitting, and arguing with your friends and family is wholly appropriate. Honestly, it sounds like the best version of Monopoly yet. Get this – you travel the board to set up Scams (houses) and Extreme Makeovers (hotels) in an attempt to "manipulate your way to the most riches". There are even special Dayman and Nightman cards that set up unique scenarios.

Naturally, the board game plays like a recap of the show's greatest hits, with locations like Paddy's Pub, Prep School, and Dennis and Mac's Apartment and tokens that include Rum Ham, Kitten with Mittens, Rat Stick, Bird of War Hat, The Duster, and Poppins. The money (Paddy's Dollars) even have a picture of Dennis looking like a maniac. You can order It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Monopoly directly from The OP / USAopoly for $44.99. The full list of game contents include:

1 Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Dayman Cards

16 Nightman Cards

Money

32 Houses renamed Scams

12 Hotels renamed Extreme Makeovers

2 Dice

Rules

Note that The Op recently released Ted Lasso Monopoly, and you can grab that game for $44.99 right here. The Ted Lasso edition of Monopoly will allow you to buy, sell, and trade properties like Nelson Road Stadium, The Owner's Box, and Kelly's Flat. Community Chest and Chance cards have been replaced with Believe and Smells Like Potential cards respectively. Customized tokens include Ted's visor, a goldfish, a box of biscuits for the boss, an army man figure, and a cup of tea that Ted Lasso would find disgusting. The currency is even in British Pounds emblazoned with Ted Lasso's face.

Is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed?

At the time of this writing, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through its eighteenth season, and those involved with FX have hinted that the series could go on even longer. It is currently the longest-running live-action comedy series of all-time.

"It's interesting with that show," FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier explained last year. "The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going."