Everyone Wins With Ted Lasso Monopoly

With the third, and possibly final, season of Ted Lasso hitting Apple TV+ on March 15th, you can be a part of the AFC Richmond team for many years to come thanks to the official Ted Lasso edition of Monopoly, which has launched as a WBshop pre-order exclusive for $44.99. Just keep in mind that the design of the classic Monopoly board game may lend itself to frustration and rage quitting, but that sort of behavior would be wildly inappropriate in the the feel-good world of Ted Lasso. Check yourself before taking the plunge.

If you're up for the challenge, the Ted Lasso edition of Monopoly will allow you to buy, sell, and trade properties like Nelson Road Stadium, The Owner's Box, and Kelly's Flat. Community Chest and Chance cards have been replaced with Believe and Smells Like Potential cards respectively. Customized tokens include Ted's visor, a goldfish, a box of biscuits for the boss, an army man figure, and a cup of tea that Ted Lasso would find disgusting. The currency is even in British Pounds emblazoned with Ted Lasso's face. Long live King Mustachio.

The full list of contents in Ted Lasso Monopoly include: Custom Game Board, 6 Collectible Tokens (Biscuits, Toy Army Man, Ted's Visor, 'Believe' Sign, Tea Cup and Goldfish 28 Title Deed Cards, 16 BELIEVE Cards, 16 SMELLS LIKE POTENTIAL Cards, 32 Houses renamed MVPS, 12 Hotels renamed CUPS, 1 Pack of Ted Lasso Custom Currency (British Pounds) 2 Dice, and a Rule Book.

What Is Season 3 of Ted Lasso About?

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso premiers on Apple TV+ on March 15th, 2023.