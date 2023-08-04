HeroQuest Path of the Wandering Monk Expansion Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release in 2021 that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. That was followed by The Frozen Horror expansion, a Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection, The Mage of the Mirror expansion, and the first new-to-retail expansion Rise of the Dread Moon. Today, Path of the Wandering Monk was added to the list after a reveal at Gen Con 2023.

HeroQuest Path of the Wandering Monk introduces male and female Monk hero options to the game with 2 miniatures, a scroll, and 7 game cards, including 4 double-sided ability cards with Elemental Style combat techniques based on the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire. The scroll also mentions The World's End Tournament seeking warriors to "heed the call & test your mettle for glory and gold". Presumably, that tournament will will tie-in to a future expansion, which is something to keep in mind. Pre-orders for Path of the Wandering Monk are available here on Amazon now for $14.99. It's set to arrive on January 15th.

From the official description: "Know not the path, but the reason you walk it." Walk in the wise Monk hero's shoes and expand your HeroQuest adventure with the Path of the Wandering Monk figures! The graceful Monk hero is a student of unarmed combat techniques formed in reverence to the 4 elements. When you play as this hero, you lack the ability to use metal armor and shields, but you may wield daggers, crossbows, handaxes, shortswords, and staffs. This collector's edition item includes 2 highly detailed Monk figures with powers and skills not seen in HeroQuest characters. It also includes 7 game cards and a scroll."

As noted, the HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon Quest Pack was the first new-to-retail expansion since the game's return. It is available here on Amazon priced at $44.99. The HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion will take players on an all-new adventure that introduces new tactics for heroes to overcome. It also features brand new monster types with never-before-seen spells and abilities. It will conclude the Elethorn saga first experienced in The Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack.

From the official description:

"The dramatic story of treachery and unrest in the elven kingdom continues in this HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion! As a brave knight, you're challenged to finally free Elethorn from the clutches of Zargon. Embark on dangerous quests, as you seek the aid of the Cadre of the Raven's Veil to help stop Zargon's forces of Dread from destroying the kingdom. Navigate through a dark labyrinth of waterways, an underground city, and more perilous locations. But be wary—for Zargon's forces grow ever stronger with the rise of the Dread Moon! Immerse yourself in the adventure with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 29 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. Requires HeroQuest Game System to play (sold separately)."

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.

"In the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System Tabletop Board Game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes – Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard--team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."