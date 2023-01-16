The Last of Us HBO Fans Are Blown Away By First Episode

HBO's The Last of Us has already garnered a ton of fans following its first episode. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games out there and Hollywood has been trying to adapt it for nearly a decade. Now, it's finally coming to life with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead role. It's one of the most faithful video game adaptations to date and has received immense praise as a result. Not only is it accurate, but it manages to retain the emotional depth that made players fall in love with it when it released in 2013.

During the premiere of The Last of Us, fans were raving on social media. The first half of the episode had people fawning over how it expands on the source material before it delivers a nail-biting outbreak sequence that's true to the game. Of course, anyone who has played the game or watched the episode knows how that concludes with a heartbreaking and traumatic moment that serves as the foundation for both the character of Joel and the series as a whole. Fans were incredibly moved by these moments and praised the performances of Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and the other actors who round out the cast. With all of that said, it seems like the series is off to a strong start and will almost certainly be one of HBO's biggest shows going forward. Should it be a big enough success, the creators of the show plan to adapt the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part II, in future seasons.

The Last of Us airs on HBO on Sundays at 9PM ET.