The Last of Us Creator Reacts to HBO's Ellie Casting

The Last of Us adaptation on HBO now has its Ellie, with Bella Ramsey stepping into the role of the main character from the PlayStation series. On Twitter, creator Neil Druckmann wasted no time celebrating the announcement, stating that he's "thrilled" about the Game of Thrones star joining the cast. As of this writing, an announcement regarding Joel's casting has not been made, though it has been confirmed that Mahershala Ali will not be taking up the role. With Ellie now cast, it seems like only a matter of time before fans find out who will play the show's second lead!

Druckmann's Tweet can be found embedded below.

We're absolutely thrilled to have Bella join the TLoU family! https://t.co/4v9TbLhcMr — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

The creator's blessing should be good news to fans! In addition to his role with the games, Druckmann is a writer and executive producer on the upcoming adaptation; that should help to ensure that the series feels faithful to its source material. From everything that's been revealed so far, it seems that the show will adapt a number of beats straight from the games, but it will also feature some elements that ended up being cut, including a shocking moment that did not make it into the original The Last of Us.

TV shows and movies based on video games had a bad reputation for quite some time. Often, Hollywood has failed to capture the essence of the source material, instead using the games as a loose framework. However, that seems to have changed over the last few years, with more faithful adaptations becoming a bigger priority. It remains to be seen whether or not The Last of Us can truly live up to the games that inspired it, but it's clear that everyone involved is working to deliver an experience that will make fans of the series happy. Bella Ramsey will have her work cut out for her bringing Ellie to life, but it seems that she's already won over Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us does not currently have a release window. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

