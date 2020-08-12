The Last of Us HBO Series Producer Teases "Jaw Drop" Moment Left Out of the Game

✖

When The Last of Us debuts on HBO, the series will contain a shocking moment that was cut from the original game. Craig Mazin, writer-producer on the series, revealed such in a new interview conducted by the BBC's Must Watch. While Mazin did not go into detail about the cut sequence, he did provide a couple of interesting notes about the upcoming series. Apparently, the show will stay true to the story that fans fell in love with, while bringing in aspects and moments that did not exist in the first game or its recent sequel. Mazin is working closely on the show with Neil Druckmann, so fans should see an experience that still feels authentic.

"Jaw drop - that's going in," Mazin told Must Watch of his own reaction to the cut sequence. "For sure, we have to do that. You couldn't stop me doing that. You will have to shoot me [to stop me] from doing that. And there were a few things like that."

It will be interesting to see if fans will be able to guess the sequence in question, and how they might feel about its inclusion. Fans of The Last of Us have proven to be quite protective of the games, and Mazin and everyone involved with the project will surely have their work cut out for them. Fortunately, it seems that Mazin is dedicated to creating a series that longtime fans and newcomers alike will be able to enjoy.

"If you have played the game, our intention is that you will watch the show and say 'this has violated nothing of what I loved about the game, and what I witnessed in the game, but it has also brought me a whole lot more - things I did not know, really amazing things'," Mazin said to Must Watch.

Of course, Mazin is no stranger to handling difficult subject matter. As the writer-producer on HBO's critically-acclaimed Chernobyl, Mazin delivered a powerful retelling of one of the most frightening moments in world history. Unfortunately, it might be some time before fans get the opportunity to see Mazin's take on the Naughty Dog-produced games, as The Last of Us has no set release window.

