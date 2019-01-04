‘The Last Of Us: Part II’ Multiplayer Will Offer Character Customization, In-Game Store

If you’re like us and you can’t wait to get your hands on the upcoming The Last of Us: Part II from Naughty Dog, then the lack of reveals since E3 last year might seem a bit frustrating. Though we had an incredible look at the gameplay back in June, what was known about the game’s multiplayer was almost non-existent. At least until now.

Since Naughty Dog is currently hiring for the upcoming sequel, new details have emerged about what we can expect from the thrilling game. According to a recent job listing for a Multiplayer Server Programmer, we’ve got a quite a bit of customization to look forward to:

“We are looking for a server programmer who loves constructing a scalable, stable, and secure ecosystem of services for players to enjoy. You will usher them through the entire multiplayer experience, from first login, through matchmaking, and then granting rewards players can use to customize their characters in the store. As one of the caretakers of the live environment, you will be a critical part of the team that launches the game’s services.”

Though it’s not much regarding how the actual gameplay will be, it does paint a picture similar to that of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Since Naughty Dog has been pretty tight-lipped about this feature, it’s nice to see at least a vague outline of what’s to come.

According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”

With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.