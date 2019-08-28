The Last of Us Part II PS4 Gameplay Revealed At GameStop Event

Yesterday at GameStop’s manager conference, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog revealed to the audience brand-new gameplay of The Last of Us Part II, the latter’s highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive. According to those in attendance, the gameplay focused on stealth, which is a big element of sequel’s moment-to-moment gameplay. Further, it showed how you can use clickers (the game’s version of zombies) to your advantage. Apparently, the sequence was set in a very dark area, and was only lit up by fire and flashlights, which explains why Ellie has to use stealth. The footage was “very short,” but a “great vertical slice of gameplay,” according to one attendee.

Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t divulged the footage to the public yet, but presumably that will change in the near-future. In other words, we should be hearing and seeing more of the game soon, which may mean we’ll finally get a release date. Of course, Sony may keep this footage under wraps for awhile, but I can’t imagine it wouldn’t have brought it to the GameStop conference without plans to reveal it to the larger public not long after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

OMG!!! Last of Us Part II 👀 pic.twitter.com/GlC8D0U7XC — Gaming Forte @ GameStop #GMEConference2019 (@Gaming_Forte) August 27, 2019

As you will know, we saw a fair share of The Last of Us Part II gameplay at E3 2018, but haven’t seen the game since. Presumably, it looks a lot better than it did over a year ago. That said, given that it’s been a year since we last saw the game means that it’s increasingly likely Sony will share more of the game soon.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, or a release date. In fact, we don’t even have a release window, though numerous rumors have suggested the title will ship sometime in early 2020.

For more news, media, and information and on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to take a minute and peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the PS4 exclusive by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation.

Thanks, Gaming_Forte.