The Last of Us Remake Report Sheds Light on Release Date

✖

Naughty Dog and PlayStation have yet to announce a remake of The Last of Us, but it's been heavily rumored that in addition to other projects, the former is working on the second re-release of the 2013 classic. However, where the first re-release was a remaster, this second re-release is supposedly a proper remake, or at least that's how rumors continue to refer to it as. The latest rumblings about the rumored project come courtesy of Jeff Grubb, a prominent industry insider and leaker.

According to Grubb, the rumored remake of The Last of Us is releasing this holiday season, or at least that's what Grubb has consistently heard about the project, noting that some at Naughty Dog began to work on the remake after The Last of Us Part II. To this end, Grubb teases that the studio is a "well-oiled machine," which is how it's been able to get it out so quickly.

"I keep hearing that is coming out this year," said Grubb while speaking about the rumored remake. "You have to keep in mind that The Last of Us Part II came out a while ago and there are people at that studio that were looking around for something to do and that visual arts group was looking at maybe taking over Uncharted and becoming its own studio and that never really became anything so they were like 'well, we'll do Last of Us Remake." And the people that weren't doing anything at Naughty Dog were like 'Hey, we can take this over.' And I don't know. That's a pretty efficient, well-oiled machine over at Naughty Dog and they wouldn't have to do too much because that's the point it's a game they could update really quickly. Think about frequently those Resident Evil games are coming out. It's a very similar thing where we have the bones here and we can build on that. And so yeah, this holiday is what I keep hearing. I'm pretty confident about that too."

This is where the report ends, with no mention of any specific month or day. "Holiday" usually refers the window between October and December though. That said, if this is true, PlayStation could have both this and God of War Ragnarok this holiday, which would be an efficient one-two punch for it.

H/T, Kinda Funny Games.