The Last of Us: Jeffrey Wright Addresses Potential of Reprising Game Role for HBO Series

The Last of Us Part II star Jeffrey Wright isn't ruling out the chance that he appears in the HBO series. The Last of Us is one of the biggest franchises in entertainment right now thanks to the incredibly popular games, but also the award-winning TV series which successfully adapted the entirety of the first game. There's a lot of momentum behind the franchise right now and PlayStation has done an incredible job of ensuring it stays relevant despite only having released two games in the series. On top of those releases and the TV show, there has been a lot of support for those two games via remasters and "remakes" on PS5 and PC, expanding the audience for the series.

The second season of the show is expected to begin filming very soon (if it hasn't already) and it will adapt The Last of Us Part II. It's expected the game will be adapted across multiple seasons as it's much longer than the first game and has a lot of differences in its story structure, meaning it can't be cohesively told in one season. We're not exactly sure how it will all be split up, but it won't be exactly like the first season in the sense that it cleanly hit all the big beats of the first game. One character that shows up in The Last of Us Part II is Isaac Dixon, the leader of the WLF. The character shows up in the second half of the game and therefore probably won't show up in the second season (though that's just speculation). However, one thing that surprised players is that the character was played by actor Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, The Batman). Wright was asked in a recent interview with GamesRadar if he'd be returning to play the character in live action and he gave a very simple answer: "Anything is possible. We shall see."

It seems he's tip toeing around it and maybe knows the answer. It's also possible that his character may not show up until season 3 and therefore doesn't even have a definitive answer. Either way, given Wright's pedigree and the fact he has been in other HBO shows before, he would make a strong addition to the cast of the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us