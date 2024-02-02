The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Update Adds New Skins in Latest Patch Notes

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered got its first real update this week with a new set of patch notes adding content to the game like more alternate outfits for Abby and Ellie. The same update also introduced the documentary called "Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II" which gives players inside looks into how this game was made similar to what players got with Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us which was released over nine years ago now. The update in question is live now for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered players on the PS5.

If you haven't yet seen the skins in question that were added to the game, you can see them in the gallery below courtesy of some photo mode pictures from players who already unlocked them. Ellie gets a outfit reminiscent of her look in Boston while Abbie gets a yellow Washington Liberation Front rain jacket. And if you want to watch the Grounded II documentary, you can do so straight away on YouTube, too.

You can check out our thoughts on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered right here in our review with the full patch notes for the game's update found below:

New Content

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II

Learn directly from the team at Naughty Dog about what it took to bring the acclaimed sequel The Last of Us Part II to life, with a new behind-the-scenes look at development.

New Bonus skins for Ellie and Abby

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Accessibility

Multiple screen reader improvements and bug fixes

Changes made to improve HUD color readability

Fixed audio cues when zooming in with scope on body regions of characters

Fixed an issue with supply crates while using High Contrast Display

[No Return] Fixed an issue where HUD color changes wouldn't save

[Lost Levels] Improved navigation assistance

Gameplay

No Return

"Mixed Bag" trophy now counts damage-over-time kills from molotovs

Fixed an issue where the Planning Board could inaccurately display active Mods on an encounter

Fixed an issue where players could quit out during death in a No Return run without penalty

Fixed an issue where Joel and Tommy could become stun locked by repeated melee attacks

Fixed an issue in the Arcade Bloater boss level where Infected would not jump down from balcony

Fixed cases where Gambits would appear that are impossible to complete in certain encounters

Fixed issues in Garage Bloater boss level where player could become unreachable by Infected

Fixed an issue where Clicker kills were not counting toward Challenge goals

Fixed an issue where detailed statistics weren't displayed after a No Return encounter

Fixed issues related to the "Stealth Kills Boost Movement" speed modifier

Dropped bombs from enemies no longer negatively count towards player's accuracy statistics

Mirror gameplay modifiers can no longer be enabled in No Return

Other Modes

[Guitar Free Play] Fixed an issue that prevented one Nylon Guitar string from playing

[Lost Levels] Multiple bug fixes for commentary bubble counters

General

Multiple UI tweaks and improvements throughout game, particularly within No Return

Fixed a crash that could occur when progressing naturally from Santa Barbara to the Epilogue

Players can now enable the Director Commentary without having to first beat the Story

Fixed an issue where the main menu's boat scene may not correctly match the player's current level of story progression

Fixed an issue where the incorrect weapon skin would be active while in a workbench

Fixed an issue which allowed gameplay modifiers to inadvertently affect 'Making Of' content

Fixed an issue where the main menu's scene may not correctly match the player's current level of story progression

Fixed an issue where game could become temporarily locked at 40 FPS in uncommon boot conditions

Fixed an issue with Model Viewer preview display

Fixed an issue where Bow Resistance could be locked with Adaptive Triggers enabled

Fixed multiple issues with PS4 save data imports

Fixed issue where player may become stuck on a black screen after quitting and reopening game with a completed save file

[No Return] Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing the final score of a Daily Run

[No Return] Fixed an issue where players were unable to change weapon skins for certain characters

Localization