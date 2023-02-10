The Last of Us: Who Dies in Episode 5?

The latest episode of The Last of Us is upon us, and based on how every episode of the series has gone so far we can expect some of the characters won't make it to the end. Episode 4 of the series ended on a cliffhanger as Ellie and Joel were being held at gunpoint by two new characters. Fans that have played the Naughty Dog video games, and viewers who were listening to the dialogue very carefully in the episode, will know these two are Sam and Henry. Knowing these two are about to be a big part of the story may give us an idea what happens next, so let's dig in and predict who not make it out of the episode alive. Spoilers for The Last of Us game follow!

Some Hunters

Episode four of The Last of Us was actually the first of the season that didn't actually feature any infected. There was however a major tease of them and where they're hiding. In one scene Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen and Jeffrey Pierce's Perry make a note of the floor of a building that is clearly getting ready to fall apart. Some unique sounds are heard below the surface, implying that the Cordyceps fungus is growing underneath the building. Fans may recall Tess telling Ellie about how it grow for miles underground, and stepping on it at one point can alert infected a mile away. Based on what we're hearing in this scene, the infected are probably going to make their way to the surface.

Kathleen

Given the road trip nature of The Last of Us, and how the Kansas City storyline is playing out like the Pittsburgh section of the game, it seems likely that this next episode will be our last. That in mind, and since Kathleen is a new character, we're going to guess that she's not long for this world. Between the Cordyceps fungus that's under the city, and the fact that Kathleen and her militia appear to have only recently overthrown FEDRA, things are not exactly stable in Kansas City. Melanie Lynskey is also credited with just two episodes on IMDB.

Sam & Henry

If The Last of Us series manages to stick to what goes down in the video game with these two, they're in for a tragic ending. As fans that play the game know, Joel and Ellie form and uneasy alliance with Sam and Henry as they all work to get out of the city alive. It's worth noting however that The Last of Us series hasn't shied away from changing character fates from the game, especially with how things went down with Frank and Bill. Knowing that, Sam and Henry could make it, but one happy ending has already happened, and any more wouldn't be in keeping with the tone of this world. It's possible Sam and Henry make it out of this episode though, but may not make it out of the next.

When does The Last of Us air?

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show. For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more.