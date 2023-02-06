The Last of Us Episode 5 Preview Spells Doom for All

Viewers looking to catch the next episode of The Last of Us won't have to wait long. Instead of competing head-to-head with the Super Bowl next week, Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing the fifth episode of the hit thriller Friday night—and fans are already significantly worried about what's in store for the show's ensemble. In a preview for the Episode 5 released Sunday evening, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Belle Ramsey) get caught in a firefight while Henry and Sam get some backstory.

Everything then ends with a fiery scene in which the world's most swole clicker rumbles towards the lead duo. See the preview for yourself below.

Who is Kathleen on The Last of Us?

Also prominently featured in the preview is Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen, the leading of a rebel group based in Kansas City. She's shaping up to be one of the main antagonists of the season, despite not being a character part of the video game source material.

"[Melanie's Kathleen] is a very complicated character," series writer Craig Mazin said. "She's a brilliant actor, and we needed somebody who could portray somebody that was doing terrible things, but then when you got to know her, you understood why and actually felt for her. One of the things that [The Last of Us game writer and series co-creator Neil Druckmann] created with the game was this philosophy that no one's ever purely good, no one is ever purely evil; we have the capacity to do both. And Melanie Lynskey plays somebody that I think you're gonna hate and then you're gonna love."

(Photo: Naughty Dog / PlayStation)

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.