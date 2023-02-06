The Last of Us Fans Are Already Dreading Episode 5

The fourth episode of The Last of Us has arrived, and the HBO series continues to pull in both fans of the video games, as well as newcomers. While the series has featured some big deviations from the source material, the ending for episode four already has PlayStation fans feeling a bit of dread, based on what plays out in the original video game. WARNING: MAJOR VIDEO GAME SPOILERS AHEAD.

The end of tonight's episode brought in the characters Henry and Sam. In The Last of Us video game, Sam becomes infected, and is killed by his brother Henry. In anguish, Henry then commits suicide. It's worth noting that the show has already seen some big deviations from the video game, most notably in last week's episode centered around Frank and Bill. Given that, it's entirely possible that things won't play out the same way that they do in the game. We could see Henry and Sam survive a bit longer, or see their fates changed entirely. It's impossible to say for certain, but fans can hardly be blamed for being concerned!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the fourth episode of The Last of Us!

