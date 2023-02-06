The Last of Us Fans Are Already Dreading Episode 5
The fourth episode of The Last of Us has arrived, and the HBO series continues to pull in both fans of the video games, as well as newcomers. While the series has featured some big deviations from the source material, the ending for episode four already has PlayStation fans feeling a bit of dread, based on what plays out in the original video game. WARNING: MAJOR VIDEO GAME SPOILERS AHEAD.
The end of tonight's episode brought in the characters Henry and Sam. In The Last of Us video game, Sam becomes infected, and is killed by his brother Henry. In anguish, Henry then commits suicide. It's worth noting that the show has already seen some big deviations from the video game, most notably in last week's episode centered around Frank and Bill. Given that, it's entirely possible that things won't play out the same way that they do in the game. We could see Henry and Sam survive a bit longer, or see their fates changed entirely. It's impossible to say for certain, but fans can hardly be blamed for being concerned!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the fourth episode of The Last of Us!
Fans of the games are dreading where this is going.
Oh god, Henry and Sam got introduced in The Last of Us I'm not fvcking prepared dude is this how people who read the books felt when watching game of thrones 😭— ｃａｉｔｏ (@caitosaurusr3x) February 6, 2023
Just a few days to get the tissues ready.
AAAAAA HOW DARE THE LAST OF US LEAVE US OFF WITH THAT SCENE OF HENRY AND SAM! AND NOW I HAVE TO WAIT AVFULL WEEK BEFORE I CAN CRY WHEN I WATCH IT???!?— AYUP (@Ayup787) February 6, 2023
The series has already shown it can get viewers emotional.
with how the last of us did the henry and frank episode and with how well it was done im terrified for the sam and henry storyline it's going to break me— jac (@cinemapunz) February 6, 2023
Fans are both happy and sad to see these two!
just finished episode 4 of the last of us, it was cool the changes they made and im so excited to see sam and henry and the bloater in the next ep but i am absolutely going to be an emotional wreck come episode 6 😭— em ⁶⁹ || new fics!! || (@witherwrite) February 6, 2023
The waterworks are already starting.
The next episode of the Last Of Us is the Sam and Henry episode pic.twitter.com/nouAebvJRf— A humble conduit of vibes (@nasfera2) February 6, 2023
Misery loves company!
currently forcing everyone in my life to watch the last of us because its getting so good.. we are literally getting sam and henry.. if going to get depressed, im bringing everyone else with me.. pic.twitter.com/MaNb8FyrwQ— wilford (@pascalbalmaceda) February 6, 2023
If you haven't cried yet, episode 5 might get you.
Just got done watching the last of us and seen Henry & Sam at the end. Just know they finna tear me up on the next episode. LAWDDD I CANT DOO ITT✋🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/5WoOUoVm4s— 🤸🏾♂️ (@pinkpuddless) February 6, 2023
Should be a good one, though!
The Last Of Us Episode 5 with Henry & Sam is gonna be so good I can’t wait!— Nick (@IAmNick223) February 6, 2023