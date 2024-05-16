Hogwarts Legacy One of Its Lowest Prices Ever for a Very Limited Time

Hogwarts Legacy is its lowest price ever right now for a very limited time. At the moment of publishing, the Harry Potter RPG is on sale on Steam, the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the Xbox Store. For whatever reason though, it is not on sale over on the PlayStation Store, which means PS4 and PS5 users are set to miss out on savings. More than this, depending on the platform, it is a different price.

The cheapest price is the Steam version, though the deal does not come from Steam directly, but third party Steam code seller, Fanatical. Previously, the cheapest the Steam version has ever been is $29.99. Right now though, via Fanatical, a Steam code can be had for $26.99. This is if you are buying the "Standard" version of the game. The Digital Deluxe version is also on sale for a few dollars more, priced at $30.44. The only catch is this deal is set to expire in a few hours.

Meanwhile, over on the Xbox Store, the Standard edition on Xbox One is $29.99, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions are on sale for $34.99. Lastly, there is the Nintendo Switch discount, which is only for the Digital Deluxe edition. Normally this version costs $69.99, but is on sale for $41.99. It is unclear how long the Nintendo Switch deal is available for, but the Xbox deals last until May 27.

For those unfamiliar with Hogwarts Legacy, it was 2023's best-selling game: "Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world," reads an official pitch of the game. "Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

If you decide to check out Hogwarts Legacy, courtesy of one of these deals, be prepared to sink roughly 30 hours into the game just to mainline it. Meanwhile, add in the main side content and you are looking at about 45 hours. Lastly, completionists should be prepared to sink about 70 hours into the game.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."