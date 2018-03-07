The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gets the Linkle Treatment, Thanks To Modding

Over the past few months, we’ve seen some folks do amazing things with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when it comes to modding. They’re able to manipulate the Wii U version of the game with a PC emulator and add characters that we wouldn’t have even thought of in that world.

Case in point: we’ve seen a plethora of characters added in the past, from Shrek to Spongebob Squarepants to a Grand Theft Auto character. And not to be outdone, this Batman mod is pretty amazing, too.

But now another modder has stepped forward, adding yet another significant character to the cast with Linkle, the female version of Link.

A YouTube user by the name of Dario Rolle has managed to showcase this mod, in which he uses the Hyrule Warriors version of the heroine and throw her almost flawlessly into Link’s world. The result is something that’s actually very cool – and leaves us wondering what other Warriors characters might fit into the game. (Please don’t say Tingle.)

The video above shows how seamlessly Linkle has been added into the world, complete with a number of her abilities on display. It’s a short video – running just over one minute in length and now showing too much gameplay – but she seems like an almost natural fit. For that matter, the lighting on her character is quite impressive, considering she wasn’t really made with Breath of the Wild in mind.

You can even arm her with other abilities on the menu screen, which is shown at about the halfway point of the demo. You can change her outfits over, which is also impressive since you couldn’t really do that much in Warriors.

Now the only question is if gamers will be able to get their hands on this mod. Rolle isn’t saying for sure, as he’s only posted the video at this point and not steps to get her added into the game. But the Wii U/PC modding community is stronger than you might think, and who knows – this might get shared one day, so you can try it for yourself.

In the meantime, check out Linkle’s antics above, and keep those fingers crossed she gets her own adventure someday.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Wii U and Nintendo Switch.