The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Midnight Launch Details Revealed by Nintendo

Back in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was easily a highly anticipated game from Nintendo, and now its remake in 2026 is generating similar hype. Although some fans are skeptical of the remake’s quality, the title has brought back the fabled midnight physical gaming release, something that defined projects like Halo 3 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Nintendo is even offering rewards to players who participate in the midnight release in-person, bringing back a celebrated marketing strategy not seen since before COVID locked people indoors.

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Nintendo stores in San Francisco and New York City are offering special promotional deals for the release of the Ocarina of Time remake, giving players a chance to obtain exclusive items. The midnight launch requires you to purchase a Warp Pass Reservation at these locations, somewhat restricting who can access these deals when the release date does arrive on November 5, 2026. For this single-player game remake to draw so much attention is wonderful for the industry at large, reflecting a time when titles like Ocarina of Time generated many celebrated midnight releases for players to eagerly await.

Nintendo Stores Offer Free Gifts & Limited-Time Products Tied to Ocarina of Time for Its Midnight Release

The late night launch of Ocarina of Time‘s remake will get even better at the Nintendo San Francisco store based on a post shared by the retailer in late October 2026. According to the post, players will receive some sort of “gift” when purchasing a copy of the remake, at least while limited supplies of this gift last. In all likelihood, this could be a limited edition Ocarina of Time poster, featuring the new art style of the game in the style of past promotional material for the 1998 original. On the other hand, this “gift” could be a variety of other items, including a physical Ocarina instrument or some referential item to the characters of the game.

Another detail about the Ocarina of Time midnight release is how players will have an opportunity at the launch event to purchase other exclusive items other than the remake itself. Much like the game, you’re only able to buy one of each item per person, with the exclusive objects being on a first come, first served basis too. All you would need to do is go inside the New York City or San Francisco Nintendo Store with a Warp Pipe Pass, get the game, then buy one of the following items being promoted alongside the title:

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Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller + Display Stand – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition

Reservations to attend the midnight release where this gift is available are limited, so players need to start applying for a slot as soon as they can. Registrations open on October 26, 2026, at 3pm PT, and are limited to a first come, first serve basis, with players only able to purchase one pass per person. Unfortunately, the Warp Pipe Pass needed to attend this event will cost some additional money that doesn’t cover the cost of the game itself. In addition to this, players will only be able to purchase the game once at the midnight release, likely to prevent scalping like Nintendo has seen with a variety of their other products (Switch 2 consoles, Pokemon cards, etc.).

Two Hour Midnight Release Window Gives Players a Short Amount of Time to Buy Ocarina of Time Remake Items

Courtesy of Nintendo

The schedule for the midnight release itself was also revealed through the San Francisco Nintendo Store post, showing that players only have two hours to attend the event. This doesn’t quite make the launch a “midnight” event in either space, as the San Francisco location lists that the offered time frame is between 9pm-11pm PT. The New York City location likely is doing the same thing, just in a different time zone. This gives players a very short window to buy the promotional items, receive the gift, and of course, get the Ocarina of Time remake itself.

Thankfully, the reserved time slots will help prevent stores from becoming overly crowded to make this process easier. You shouldn’t have to worry about missing out on a chance to attend the event as long as you and your friends make the reservations ahead of time. Those who enter whatever store is closest to them knowing what they want shouldn’t spend a whole lot of time within the retail areas themselves, even if long lines start forming. If anything, this midnight release brings back nostalgic feelings of classic game releases, so it makes sense that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time would be the one title to revive that kind of event.

What do you think about the midnight release details for the Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know in the comments below!