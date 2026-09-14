Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Already $20 Off on Switch 2 Ahead of Release

Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is already $20 off its normal price well in advance of its release. By all accounts, Ocarina of Time is going to end up being Nintendo’s biggest game of 2026, and might be the Switch 2’s biggest system-seller yet. As such, if you’re already planning to pick up the game when it launches in November, you’ll want to grab it at one retailer for considerably cheaper while you can.

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Coming by way of Walmart, the retailer is currently selling physical copies of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.88. This represents a discount of $10, as Nintendo’s physical titles now tend to always sell at a cost of $70. However, in recent months, Walmart has been price matching its physical Switch 2 games with their digital counterparts on the eShop, which sell at $60 instead. And while this is already a great discount in its own right, users are able to cut another $10 off of this value to save even more money.

Upon adding The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to your cart on Walmart, you’ll be able to use the code SAVE3X to get an additional $10 off the game. This brings it down to retail for roughly $50, which is a staggering deal for the year’s biggest Switch 2 release. Not only is a discount of this nature almost never seen with Nintendo’s first-party titles, but it’s made even better given that the sale is for the physical copy of the game.

Before you rush to Walmart to snag The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for yourself, though, it’s worth noting that this discount code in question only works for your first three pickup or delivery orders at the storefront. As such, you may not qualify for this discount as it is if you’ve used your present Walmart account for plenty of other orders in the past.

The very simple workaround for this situation, however, is to simply make a new Walmart account. Doing so will immediately allow you to qualify for this discount code, which will then allow you to get The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at its lowest possible value. While this is a minor hoop to jump through, it’s definitely worth it given how great this discount truly is, as there’s a high probability that a similar offer of this nature won’t be seen for the game in the months (or even years) ahead.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time itself, the game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this fall on November 5th.