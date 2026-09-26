7 Games From 2026 That Prove Single-Player Isn’t Going Anywhere

Some of my fondest memories come from moments like the winter of 1999, wrapped in a blanket, chowing down on a bowl of Doritos, and playing Metal Gear Solid during the holiday break. It was a spellbinding game that gripped me with its political intrigue, cloak-and-dagger appeal, themes of preordained genetic destiny, and stealth gameplay. Honestly, it blew my little 13-year-old mind. I had never known a video game could be so engrossing and cinematic in scope. Up until that point, I was pummeling my sisters in Mario Kart 64, running and gunning in GoldenEye, and smashing crates in Crash Bandicoot.

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Single-player games have evolved and become as gripping as Hollywood blockbusters or a Stephen King novel. But in recent years, there has been a burgeoning perception that AAA gaming is headed in the live-service direction. Once publishers discovered that monetization can be maximized with such a model, many have been chasing the Fortnite or Genshin Impact money. Fans of the focused single-player experience have felt rightfully anxious that the biggest makers in gaming are going to shift away towards potentially more profitable projects. However, 2026 has proven that this is absolutely not the case. In fact, the single-player is very much alive, and developers seem to be keen on continuing to bring vibrant and thrilling storytelling through excellent gameplay experiences. Let’s take a look at seven games that have been released or will be released in 2026, signaling a bright future for single-player fans. And you’ll have to forgive me if I leave out the obvious title we’ve all known about for years: Grand Theft Auto VI.

7. Resident Evil: Requiem

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Capcom has been firing on all cylinders since around 2017, when they released Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and they’ve shown no signs of letting up. This is great news for RE fans. Since that point, we’ve received remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, Resident Evil Village (8), and now the latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise, Resident Evil Requiem. Since Resident Evil 7, Capcom has set the standard for new games in the series at an all-time high, and Requiem absolutely delivers on that front. It’s an engrossing experience that allows players to see the best of what Resident Evil has to offer from two different angles: Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy.

While the game is rooted in horror, Leon’s return to the series brings a more action-oriented approach, given that the veteran zombie killer has a copious amount of experience under his belt. On the flip side, Grace Ashcroft (a newcomer to the series) is completely green in this scenario. The events that unfold in Requiem shock and horrify her. When placed in her shoes, you must do what you can to survive. Bullets are more scarce than in Leon’s prepared world. The action is slower, but the intensity and horror are heightened. Requiem expertly balances these two worlds, never veering from the key elements that have always made Resident Evil a great survival horror series to begin with. Requiem is another notch in Capcom’s belt, indicating that the series doesn’t stop here. With Resident Evil Veronica (a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica) on the horizon, I can’t wait to see where the future of the series goes next.

6. 007 First Light

Courtesy of IO Interactive

It’s been a while since the British debonair spy has graced gaming platforms. With the Hitman creators at the helm, 007 First Light was a hotly anticipated title, and it did not disappoint. First Light places players in James Bond’s shoes before becoming a 00 agent, and tells the story of the MI6 operative’s eventual promotion to that famous code name. As a third-person action-based narrative, you must examine clues, trick the opposition, and bare-knuckle brawl or shoot your way out of dicey situations. The pacing in 007 is expertly managed with delightfully engaging dialogue and exposition in the slower moments, and explosive, thrilling sequences in the faster ones. I found myself easily settling into the role and enjoyed the challenge of strategically navigating my way through a crowd with high security using the functions on my watch or Bond’s very capable charm and wit.

First Light captures exactly what it must feel like to be James Bond, and that’s what makes this title so damn good. With a totally original story, fans of the franchise will undoubtedly find themselves enraptured by a mystery and conflict that is very poignant for our current technological landscape. While a sequel is unconfirmed, it’s unfathomable to think that one wouldn’t be greenlit. The game received remarkable critical and commercial acclaim, with IO Interactive announcing in August that First Light achieved 4 million copies sold. Bond has found his footing in gaming once again, and I suspect we’ll see him again in the not-too-distant future.

5. The Blood of Dawnwalker

The surprise hit of the summer comes in the form of The Blood of Dawnwalker, the debut game from a brand new development team: Rebel Wolves. Though fans with a keen eye for detail and who regularly follow gaming news might have seen this gem of a game coming. After all, Rebel Wolves is a Polish Studio founded by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who led the production of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as game director over at CD Projekt Red. With that pedigree alone, The Blood of Dawnwalker was bound to be something special. This action-RPG places you in the shoes of Coen, the titular Dawwalker who is both human and vampire. Like The Witcher 3, The Blood of Dawnwalker is a third-person game with a branching storyline that shifts based on player choices.

The game’s narrative takes place within a 30-day window. But don’t worry, this ticking clock only counts down when specific actions or questions related to the narrative are engaged. As Coen, you will find a distinction between your human and vampiric sides both in mechanics and management. During the day, you engage in swordplay as a human and can share dialogue with NPCs more readily. You can consume food and health items to manage your vitality. At night, your vampiric nature takes over, and you use more supernatural, animalistic fighting methods such as your claws or morphing into a wolf, among many other abilities. Food does nothing for you, and you must feed on blood in order to manage your health. The Blood of Dawnwalker presents a thrilling revenge tale that’ll assuredly keep players invested. The game wears its Witcher DNA on its sleeve, and that’s okay. In fact, it’s welcome.

4. Marvel’s Wolverine

With three Spider-Man titles under their belt, Insomniac finally brought us something different from the Marvel universe. This time, it’s the good ol’ pent-up ball of rage we all know as Wolverine. The game was released to mixed reviews, meaning that this is one game where you’ll likely have to determine its value for yourself. What I can tell you is that I absolutely enjoyed my experience with Marvel’s Wolverine living the ultimate Weapon X power fantasy. The game doesn’t hold back when it comes to violence and gore. Wolverine slices and dices his way through countless enemies with ferocity. It’s bloody-good fun. The game also offers an engaging story and character exposition that is sure to delight fans of the character. You’ll have the opportunity to unlock suits from Wolverine’s extensive comic book, TV show, and film history. There’ll also be plenty of easter eggs highlighting a larger Marvel universe outside of this self-contained story. Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t perfect, but fans of Insomniac and the character in particular will find a fun romp that delivers on the Wolverine experience.

3. Silent Hill: Townfall

Courtesy of Konami

Konami, like Capcom before it, is beginning to re-emerge with a bit of a hot streak all its own. The publisher and development company has been reintroducing some of its most beloved IP in recent years. Last year, we saw the release of the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake in the form of Metal Gear Solid: Delta. We’ve also received an excellent remake of the most popular game in the Silent Hill franchise, Silent Hill 2. Now, Konami is expanding the Silent Hill series with all-new, diverse experiences. Silent Hill f took us to 1960s Japan, following a young high school student. This year, Silent Hill: Townfall delivers an entirely new experience in the franchise. It’s also the first full-length game in the franchise to be entirely first-person.

Townfall follows a man by the name of Simon Ordell who is seemingly stuck in the small town of St. Amelia in Scotland. Ultimately, he’ll have to uncover his connection to this mysterious little town to find his way out. Like past entries in the series, Townfall will feature survival horror combat such as using planks for melee weapons. Simon will also have a device that enables him to detect nearby enemies, much like the radio static that came before. With Townfall’s release, it’s clear that Konami is continuing a steady trajectory of crafting new single-player experiences using the valuable IP that the company has had under its umbrella for several years. Townfall also comes out just in time for spooky season.

2. Onimusha: Way of the Sword

I told you Capcom was absolutely killing it, didn’t I? Resident Evil Requiem wasn’t the only game the company released this year to critical acclaim. Capcom has finally resurrected its long-dormant (aside from past remasters) Onimusha franchise. Onimusha: Way of the Sword continues the series tradition of engaging samurai-style combat. Players will take on the role of Miyamoto Musashi, a real-life samurai set in a very fictional narrative despite the presence of Musashi’s actual historical rival, Sasaki Ganryu. Both are killed but brought back to life by a mysterious figure in hell who provides them with Oni gauntlets capable of absorbing the souls of their enemies upon defeat. Musashi must use this to combat the Genma, monsters who threaten the mortal plane.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword puts you in the shoes of a legendary swordsman. As Musashi, you have the ability to combat your enemies with finesse. Each of the combat mechanics is deliberate and refined, including fluid use of dodge, parry, block, and attack actions. Timing is everything. Don’t mistake Onimusha for a soulslike. That’s not the case, and the game isn’t meant to punish you. However, fans of soulslikes might very well enjoy the strategic combat loop. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a top-tier entry in a long line of stellar video games from Capcom.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

Courtesy of Nintendo

If anyone knows what it means to make a great single-player game, it’s Nintendo. The company has been in the business of single-player gauntlets for over 40 years, and they’re not stopping any time soon. This year, Nintendo is not only bringing fans another entry in The Legend of Zelda series, but a ground-up remake of the most beloved 3D Zelda title ever made: Ocarina of Time. In 1998, many gaming fans were gripped by the Zelda bug thanks to this game, which was released on the Nintendo 64. While I had played the original The Legend of Zelda on the NES, I did not consider myself a fan of the series until the day I got lost in the world contained within the Ocarina of Time cartridge. I’m almost certain that 90% of my generation shares a similar experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time truly needs no explanation or introduction. The fact that Nintendo has seen fit to remake this title for modern audiences is a clear sign that the adventure games we once knew and loved are still relevant today. I can’t wait to grab my Ocarina, call Epona, and get lost in the Water Temple once again, but this time in a visually stunning realization of what I had once experienced. Exploring the 64-era game as a kid was delightful and left me in awe at its grandeur. I suspect I am about to experience that all over again this November.