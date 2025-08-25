The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Update May Not Be Good News

There have been rumors of a remake/remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time since at least 2023. In fact, there have been rumblings dating all the way back to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch in 2021. The expectation, partially based on these rumors, was that Twilight Princess, Ocarina of Time, and The Wind Waker would all get similar releases. This hasn’t happened, and the rumors surrounding these releases have completely dried up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest update comes the way of well-known Nintendo insider Nate the Hate, one of the most prominent and reliable sources in the industry right now. On the surface level, the update is a little bit of a nothing burger, but the implications are interesting. When the topic of an Ocarina of Time remake was brought up to the insider, they mentioned they had not heard of any such remake.

Is This Bad News?

Inherently, this isn’t terrible news for The Legend of Zelda fans. Nate the Hate is not claiming that such a remake is not in the works, but rather that he simply hasn’t heard of it. That said, it doesn’t bode well for the potential of the remake being real if one of the biggest Nintendo insiders, who clearly knows a lot about what’s going on in and around Nintendo, hasn’t heard even a whisper about an Ocarina of Time remake.

What Has Nintendo Said?

Nintendo does not typically comment on rumors, but it was drawn out in 2023 for comment about the rumored Ocarina of Time remake. Back in 2023, series producer, Eiji Aonuma replied with “no comment” when directly asked about the rumor, accompanied by a laugh. In the same interview, Aonuma went on to talk about the importance of Ocarina of Time to the Zelda franchise, but never spilled anything interesting. Unfortunately, this doesn’t give us much room for speculation, but “no comment” is not a “no.”

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Question

For some, it is peculiar that Nintendo would remaster/remake The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, and then not touch the other 3D Zelda games. However, Skyward Sword was relevant to Tears of the Kingdom, so there may be nothing more to it than this. For those that do not know, Tears of the Kingdom and Skyward Sword are deeply connected both in terms of lore and timeline. Connecting them is the likes of the Master Sword, Skyloft, Demise, and more. The more time progresses, the more it looks like Skyward Sword was not the start of an era of classic Zelda remakes, but simply re-released because of its connection to Tears of the Kingdom. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.