Is a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Releasing Soon?

Thanks to a pair of teases from a couple of industry insiders, Nintendo fans are wondering if a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is not only real, but releasing soon. It began on October 29 when a well known industry analyst and occasional teaser, Dr. Serkan Toto, in a now deleted tweet, tweeted "Z R 2023." For a couple of reasons, Nintendo fans took this as a hint that a Zelda remake is going to release this year.

Fast-forward to November 2, and Nintendo leaker Zippo has claimed "The Hero of Time will return in the very near future." That said, where Toto made no mention or hint at what Zelda game could be remade, Zippo accompanies this tease with a picture of Link from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The image could have been chosen at random, but this seems unlikely.

Of course, if another Zelda game was going to be remastered or remade for Nintendo Switch, Ocarina of Time would be the most obvious choice simply because it would be the most popular choice, but there have been rumors of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker remakes in the past as well. Of course, Zelda fans would be excited to see either of these return as well, but Ocarina of Time is guaranteed to produce the biggest pop.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the teases. Right now, it seems clear the pair are committing to something with Zelda before the end of the year, but there's no definitive reporting, just teasing, and nothing that confirms this return will be Ocarina of Time. And of course, there's no guarantee either of the teases are based in anything accurate. And unfortunately, Nintendo is not going to set the record straight with a comment. If it does, we will update the story accordingly, but we don't expect it so say a peep about this, regardless of whether there's anything to either tease. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. If Nintendo releases a Legend of Zelda remake this year, which Zelda would you like to see remade?