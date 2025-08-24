Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals Huge RPG Coming in 2026

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed that a huge RPG is coming to the console sometime in 2026. Right now, Nintendo Switch 2 users don’t have much to play. At launch there was Mario Kart World. Since then, there has been Donkey Kong Bananza, which turned out to be one of the year’s best games. And that is about it. Later in the year, there will be more releases, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Beyond this though, the lineup looks very barebones again. Of course, this will change, likely in the next Nintendo Direct or two. In the meantime, we have a new report leaking one of these 2026 announcements ahead of time.

The new report comes the way of well-known Nintendo insider Nate the Hate, who claims that Xbox, Bethesda, and Bethesda Game Studios are bringing Starfield to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026. If this is true, then Bethesda has two big games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, as it has already announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to the new Nintendo machine next year.

Can Nintendo Switch 2 Run Starfield?

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report from Nate the Hate. To this end, there are no details on the port, which are particularly relevant because Starfield is not going to be an easy game to get running on the Nintendo Switch 2. You could argue BGS has had trouble getting it to run well on Xbox Series X. While Starfield doesn’t boast cutting-edge graphics, it has a lot of systems that are very technically demanding.

Of course, the console already has RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, all of which are technically demanding in their own ways. So this isn’t to say the Switch 2 won’t be capable of running Starfield at all, it is just a matter of in what form. For example, Starfield has large environments that will stress the GPU of the Switch 2, which is far weaker than what the Xbox Series X possesses.

CPU Concerns

More than this though, Starfield is very demanding on the CPU due to things like its advanced AI and its complex physics system. And the ARM Cortex-A78C CPU of the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t that great. Again, Starfield is nothing the Switch 2 can’t handle, but it will be interesting to see at what frame rate and how optimized the experience will be.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

