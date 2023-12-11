Zelda Boss Responds to Ocarina of Time Remake Rumors

Eiji Aonuma, the longtime producer at Nintendo on The Legend of Zelda series, has responded to recent rumors that have suggested a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is in the works. Within the past month, Ocarina of Time celebrated its 25th anniversary of first launching on Nintendo 64. Around the same time of this anniversary, conjecture began appearing online that made some fans believe that a remake of Ocarina of Time could soon be coming to modern Nintendo platforms. And while such a remake has yet to be announced in any capacity, Aonuma himself has now tried his best to continue dodging the topic.

Speaking to Game Informer, Aonuma was asked directly about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and its potential to come to modern hardware. In response, Aonuma laughed at the question and gave a quick "no comment" to avoid saying anything definitive on the matter. Elsewhere in the interview, though, Aonuma talked about Ocarina of Time and its importance to The Legend of Zelda franchise overall, especially when it comes to the 3D installments.

"I think with Ocarina of Time, that was us establishing The Legend of Zelda as a 3D game. Mr. Miyamoto was the director of that title and then I kind of took the baton from him and then it was my task to take that form that we had established with Ocarina of Time and carry it forward," Aonuma said. "When you're thinking about the legacy of a game like Ocarina of Time, there's been a flow that feels natural to us on the development team of one creator to another, one game to another that has taken us all the way to Tears of the Kingdom. I think that legacy and the momentum of that legacy will see us through to future titles going forward as well."

If Nintendo were to release a remake of Ocarina of Time, it wouldn't be the first time that the company has done so. In addition to porting OoT to GameCube as part of The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition, a remake for Nintendo 3DS dubbed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D also launched back in 2011. Whether or not Nintendo would look to remake Ocarina of Time once again isn't known, but given that Tears of the Kingdom has now finally released, perhaps Nintendo could look to re-release a Zelda game from the past as a way of bridging the gap to the next mainline entry.

