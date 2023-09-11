Next Zelda Game After Tears of the Kingdom Teased

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out in 2017 via the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch, and it's widely considered not just one of the best Zelda games, but one of the best games ever made. And the same applies to its Switch-only follow-up, this year's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You wouldn't blame Nintendo for making a third game in this mold for its next console. That said, it sounds like it's going to resist this temptation and make something new, or at least something new as far as Zelda is concerned.

Long-serving series producer Eiji Aonuma was recently asked during an interview what's next for Link, Zelda, and company. To this end, Aonuma thinks the next game is "going to be a completely new game." However, at the same time, Aonuma doesn't rule out returning to the Breath of the Wild-esq format.

"In the first place, the reason why we decided to make a sequel to the previous game was that we thought that the gameplay was valuable to experience in that Hyrule," said Aonuma. "If such a reason is born again, we may return to the same world again. Whether it's a sequel or a new one, I think it's going to be a completely new game, so I hope you can look forward to it."

Aonuma continued, confirming no decisions have been made about the next mainline game from the series: "I'm thinking about what the 'next fun experience' will be. I can only say that we don't know at this point what form it will take."

With how successful Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have been, it's hard to imagine Nintendo completely ditching this formula in favor of returning to more classic Zelda or making something entirely brand new, however, it's done exactly this in the past. Nintendo has done its fair share of milking IP and recycling game design, but it also not afraid to take huge chances and evolve over time. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from the next Zelda game?

H/T, Famitsu and Gaming Bolt.