‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ Getting a Game Release In 2019

Hot on the heels of the premiere trailer that came out last week (you know, the one where Emmett thinks it's a good idea to pet a velociraptor?), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that a game adaptation of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will accompany the film when it comes out early next year.

Though a specific release date wasn't given, the game is expected in early 2019, and will be made available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, alongside various The Lego Movie 2 building sets.

"Based on events from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, alien invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins! It is now up to Emmet, Lucy and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System," WB noted in its press release.

Like previous games developed by TT games (such as the winning Lego DC Super-Villains that came out back in October), The Lego Movie 2 will feature various playable characters, along with two player co-op support, puzzles to solve and much, much more.

"Packed with fan-favorite and exciting new characters, mysterious locations and action from both the sequel and the original blockbuster The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2 Videogame is a wild adventure for kids to explore," said Arthur Parsons, Head of Design, TT Games Studios. "Players must scour the stars for rare items, materials and tools to complete their collections and help their journey across the Lego universe, experiencing a wide array of amazing environments, wacky vehicles and incredible creatures along the way."

"The Lego Movie 2 Videogame is a one-of-a-kind experience full of fantastic characters and open-world adventures with a strong emphasis on creative solutions to puzzles and building within the film's universe," said Sean William McEvoy, VP Digital Games & Apps, The Lego Group. "Lego fans of all ages will have fun rebuilding their own world using tools to create roads, change the landscape and build structures to unlock more rewards and missions."

With the movie set to arrive in February, we'll likely see the game release at the same time, unless WB Games is planning to hold onto it for its home video release later in the year. We'll let you know when a date is finalized.

Are you ready to start building with Emmett and company again? You can see the trailer for the film above.