The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Insider Teases Imminent News

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will reportedly be getting some new details and possibly a trailer very soon. Gollum is one of the most famous characters from the Lord of the Rings series, partially thanks to the performance of Andy Serkis in the films, but he's not necessarily the character people would jump to for his own video game. He's a little slimy, creepy hobbit who is more mischievous than he is dangerous, at least in the way one might expect for a video game protagonist. With that said, developer Daedalic came up with an idea to give the character life within the gaming medium.

There are still a lot of unknowns regarding the game, but some new details may be coming soon. According to Tom Henderson, a media event was recently held for the game meaning some impressions of the title are on the way. Henderson also noted that it's likely these impressions will arrive alongside a new trailer for the game, likely on May 24th. This should hopefully paint a better picture of Gollum's gaming adventure for fans trying to wrap their brain around the title. Gollum previously appeared in Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War as a supporting character, but wasn't playable. It's heavily expected that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will play as more of a stealth game, allowing players to embrace Gollum's more cunning nature rather than making him a brawler. The game is also expected to take place before the events of the Lord of the Rings books/films, so this will fill in some of the gaps of his story.

Referring to media impressions/previews here. Probably a new trailer too? pic.twitter.com/dd6S37MTlz — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 21, 2022

It's certainly a unique story to tell within Tolkien's incredibly rich fantasy universe. With such a unique idea, Daedalic must be confident in its story and gameplay. There are already plenty of great games set in the world of Lord of the Rings, so the bar is high and Lord of the Rings fans can be quite picky when it comes to telling new stories within that universe.

