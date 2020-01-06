New The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Details Revealed

Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been somewhat silent since first being announced back in March of last year, but it looks like that might be about to change. Though the game is not expected to release until 2021, it has secured the most recent cover of the popular gaming magazine Edge. While you’ll need to pick up a copy to read more about the inside story of the game, some of that information has already made its way online — and the game is sounding like it’ll be something special.

First and foremost, the game focuses on Gollum, the character previously known as Smeagol and the sneaky, warped creature that held the One Ring for years and years and years. As such, it should come as no surprise that this will be a stealth action game, tasking players with sneaking around multiple Middle-earth locations.

As previously known, the game takes place before the events of The Lord of the Rings, but while those events will have yet to happen, there will still be certain ties to those books. USgamer notes that Thranduil, Legolas’ father, will be in the game, for example, and that the Nazgul (or Ringwraiths) will make an appearance. Daedalic has consistently noted, however, that folks shouldn’t expect straight-up reproductions of the movies, so it’s not likely that Gollum will resemble the Andy Serkis-played character, nor will the Ringwraiths resemble their film counterparts.

The world-exclusive inside story of stunning next-gen adventure The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. E341 is on sale now: https://t.co/FMx7vxdnMj pic.twitter.com/j4uP3da4jo — Edge (@edgeonline) January 6, 2020

“We’ll tell his story until he first shows up,” Daedalic Entertainment CEO Cartsen Fichtelman said when the game was first revealed last year. “Sometimes they mention some things that happen to Gollum, but nobody knows exactly what happened. That’s our task, explaining what exactly happened there.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release on PC and “all relevant console platforms” in 2021. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, Edge‘s February 2020 issue, #341, is on sale now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Daedalic Entertainment right here.