‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ Game Revealed

A new game called The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that’s based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe is in development. Daedalic Entertainment is the developer responsible for crating the game that, as its name suggests, will tell the story of Gollum. The character is one of the more memorable ones from the Lord of the Rings series and transitioned from Smeagol into the emaciated, twitchy character people are more familiar with after being corrupted by the One Ring.

The announcement for the new narrative-based adventure game came on Monday following the Game Developers Conference from last week where some attendees were made privy to the news and were able to speak with Daedalic Entertainment. In the new game, the developer says it will explore the origin story of Gollum. Daedalic Entertainment partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises to create the game that doesn’t yet have a release date but is expected to be out sometime in 2021 for the PC and “all relevant console platforms at that time,” according to the announcement.

For those familiar with The Fellowship of the Ring, the story will operate within the same timeframe as that part of The Lord of the Rings saga, GamesBeat reports. The outlet spoke to Daedalic Entertainment about the game and learned more about how the developer will tell Gollum’s story.

“We’ll tell his story until he first shows up,” Daedalic Entertainment co-founder Cartsen Fichtelman said to GamesBeat, referring to Gollum’s appearance in The Fellowship of the Ring. “Sometimes they mention some things that happen to Gollum, but nobody knows exactly what happened. That’s our task, explaining what exactly happened there.”

Fichtelman expanded on that topic when speaking to Den of Geek about the new game and said people will recognize Gollum, though it might not be the version of the character they’re familiar with from the films.

“I think when you see [the video game version of] Gollum for the first time, I think you will say ‘yep, that’s Gollum,’” Fichtelman told Den of Geek. “Maybe you also could say, ‘this is not the Gollum we know from the Warner movies.’”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is due out sometime in 2021 for PC and console platforms.

