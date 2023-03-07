The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Gets a Release Date

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story now has a release date that'll see the League of Legends spin-off game released in just over a month. Riot Games announced this week that the new game will be out on April 18th, a date which makes for a very quick turnaround considering it was just revealed in February. The new game stars Sylas, as the name suggests, and sees him raising a rebellion against his Demacian oppressors while channeling the powers of his chains and stolen magic to do so. When it launches, the game will be out on the Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

We've seen a bit of The Mageseeker in the past back when it was revealed (and some of it back when it was leaked, too), but this release date announcement was accompanied with a gameplay trailer showing off more of how Sylas moves about this world and what kinds of enemies he'll come up against. You can check out that gameplay trailer below:

It's not just spatters of enemies that Sylas will come across either -- we see through this trailer alone that he'll encounter several champions throughout his journey that players should recognize from League of Legends proper as well as Sylas' backstory if you're acquainted from that. We see him encountering Lux and Jarvan IV, for example, who both play pivotal roles in his story. It appears that the narration for his story is also meant to be Morgana's voice which means we could see these two characters interacting. The game's site which contains extra info about the game and its features also confirms that Shyvana will make an appearance, and it sure looks like Garen could be seen at some point in the trailer.

"Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe," an overview of the game shared on that site said. "In the kingdom of Demacia, the Mageseekers hold the power to oppress magic-using citizens in the name of public order-by inducting and indoctrinating them, locking them away, or driving them into hiding."

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be out on April 18th for the Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.