League of Legends Giving Visual Updates to Teemo and Lee Sin

League of Legends developer Riot Games has revealed that it is giving new visual updates to two of the game's oldest champions: Teemo and Lee Sin. Over the course of the past year, Riot has slowly started doing new "ASUs" (age and sustainability updates) for some of the older characters within LoL. Currently, only Caitlyn and Ahri have received updates of this type, but as we've learned today, Riot is already embarking on the next pair of ASUs at this moment.

In a new dev diary posted by Riot today, the longtime League of Legends developer confirmed that Teemo and Lee Sin were the next two champs on the docket to have their looks modernized. Riot didn't give fans an idea of when these new updates for each champ might release within LoL, but it was expressed that these types of visual overhauls are something that the studio wants to get quicker with in the future.

"We've done Caitlyn and we've done Ahri, and we're trying to get faster at it," League of Legends executive producer Jeremy "Brightmoon" Lee said of the company's plans for future ASUs. "We're actually doing two [ASUs] right now. We're working on them both at the same time. Those two champions that are getting an ASU right now are Lee Sin and Teemo."

Currently, Riot has only shown off a brief glimpse of what these new versions of Teemo and Lee Sin will look like within League of Legends. Based on what we can see so far, each character has a much brighter look. Given that Lee said Riot wants to increase the speed at which it releases these new ASUs, it seems likely that these updated character models could come to League of Legends in the first half of this year. Whenever new information is shared on this front, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

