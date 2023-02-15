League of Legends Reveals Sylas Spin-Off Game

Riot Games announced another League of Legends spin-off this week with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story the next game in line to expand the company's Riot Forge portfolio. As League players familiar with his backstory might've guessed, this game will feature Sylas as the protagonist, the champion known as the mageseeker who harnesses what Demacians consider forbidden magic. This naturally puts him at odds with most Demacian characters with Sylas framed as a rebellious, charismatic leader of oppressed people, and we'll see this story play out in Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

This game is one we've heard about before thanks to a rating for the game that showed up a bit early and revealed its existence. While we've only gotten a brief look at the game so far, it's described as a "2D hi-bit pixel action RPG." You'll see it shown off around 38 seconds into the trailer below wherein we see Sylas whopping creatures and characters with his signature Petricite chains and his quips about rising up against Demacian rulers.

This may be the newest Riot Forge game that we've heard about, but it's actually releasing sooner than the others that were already announced previously. Riot said that this Sylas-focused League of Legends spin-off will be out in Spring 2023 for PC and consoles. It's developed by Digital Sun, a studio known for the game Moonlighter.

As for other games that are in the works, Riot also confirmed release windows for two other titles. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story which is developed by Tequila Works and stars Ekko will be out in Fall 2023. That game is meant to be a 2D platformer that works around Ekko's time controlling capabilities. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, the adventure game about Nunu and Willump as the pair sets out to find Nunu's mom, will now be out in Fall 2023.

Both of these games will be available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, though specific release dates for The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story have not yet been announced.