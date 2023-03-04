League of Legends Reveals Best Look Yet at New Champion Milio

Riot Games finally unveiled our best look yet at Milio, the next League of Legends champion who'll expectedly be joining the roster in the near future. To kick off what's expected to be a series of Milio reveals, Riot showed off this week a look at what'll likely be the champion's splash art, some lore details for the character, and more. What we don't have just yet, however, is the reveal that people will be looking forward to most of all: the rundown of his abilities to show what he can do in the bot lane.

Our first real look at Milio can be seen below courtesy of Riot's tweets from the League of Legends Twitter account. We've heard of Milio a couple of times including in the video from earlier in the year that went over Riot's plans for the 2023 season, and he looks to be just as vibrant and cheerful as past teasers suggested.

New friends make everything brighter! Say hello to Milio, on Universe now.



While we again don't have the champion's abilities on-hand just yet, we know a bit more about his background and his personality thanks to some of the assets shared already. Those include a biography for the champion detailing his mastery of the fire axiom and his ability to harness it into healing effects as opposed to damaging ones as well as some letters written by the champion that express his personality.

"The fuemigos are doing really well! My furnasita is keeping them nice and cozy, and they've done so much good work, lighting my path and even healing little jungle critters (I helped too, of course!)," reads an excerpt from one of his letters. "Omele Lupé, I've been practicing my axiom every day and I'm getting stronger, just like you told me. The Vidalion won't stand a chance!"

Alongside the bio and the reports from Milio's adventures, we've also gotten a first look (and a first listen) at the theme for the champion.

Based on how Riot typically handles these sorts of reveals, we should see more on Milio very soon. He'll of course spend some time on the PBE for testing first to give people a shot at him before he's released on the live servers.