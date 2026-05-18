The New Division Game Lets You Create Your One of a Kind Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division had players stepping into the boots of special agents as they battled an outbreak and helped to save the survivors throughout the city, and then the franchise returned with The Division 2 and refined the formula further. Now, a brand new Division game has arrived, and it’s one that will allow you to create a truly one-of-a-kind agent to face the chaos head-on.

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Arkhane Asylum Publishing has teamed up with Ubisoft to create Tom Clancy’s The Division: The Official Tabletop Roleplaying Game, and the game has already left its funding goal on Kickstarter in the dust. In The Division Tabletop Roleplaying Game, you’ll do more than just upgrade and extract new weaponry for your agent to wield, as you’ll tap into one of several unique roles that each have their own play styles while also navigate communities, deal with survivors, and make difficult choices that will have a major impact on not only your experience but the expiernece of your teammates.

The Division Tabletop Roleplaying Game Prioritizes Impactful Decisions Over Action (But The Action’s Fun Too)

While you will still get into firefights and encounter all sorts of threats to take down throughout the city, The Division Tabletop Roleplaying Game puts just as much emphasis on the story you are creating in this world and how you handle key decisions. When you create your agent, you will defend their background and choose their speculations, talents, and equipment. Each Agent will also develop their own strengths and identity in the field, and as your team completes missions, the team develops cohesion, assets, and achievements, creating a truly unique squad.

In The Division Tabletop Roleplaying game, you choose one of several roles to lean into, including a Gunner, Field Medic, Negotiator, or Tactician. You’ll be able to build your agent as you please to take advantage of each role’s unique abilities, but things extend even further once the firefights stop.

Outside of combat, your decisions really matter and will impact your character and how the world reacts to you. The Diplomat excels at forging alliances and defusing tensions, while the Technician helps restore critical infrastructure, including clean water systems and improvised power sources. You’ll also shape relationships and secure resources along the way, and all of these will shape the world you find yourself entrenched in.

If you feel like creating your own Division team, all you need is The Starter Set, which gets you everything you need to get your first game started. Included are three booklets, including an introduction to the world of The Division, an abridged presentation of the core rules, and a full introductory mission designed to teach you the game titled Baptism by Fire. Also included are five pre-generated agents, 10 d10, game aids, tactical maps, tokens, and reference materials.

If you want to expand your options, you can also add the Agent’s Manual, which is the handbook for players that provides even more details on how to construct your agent. There’s also the Coordinator’s Manual, which is the detailed guide for the person running the game. There have already been a number of stretch goals unlocked for the game as well, including new battle maps, a game trinket for The Division video game that’s based on the new TTRPG, new Squad Missions, a new playable class, and a full Roll 20 VTT module.

You can check out the Kickstarter for The Division: The Official Tabletop Roleplaying Game right here.

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