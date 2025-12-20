What’s Going On With The Division 3?

For over a decade, Tom Clancy’s The Division has been one of Ubisoft’s most distinctive modern franchises. It blends tactical gunplay, RPG progression, and near-future political collapse into something that feels grounded and unsettling in a way few games manage. From the snow-choked streets of Manhattan to a crumbling Washington, D.C., the series has built a loyal fanbase that stuck around through several expansions and gameplay reworks.

That loyalty is exactly why the silence surrounding The Division 3 feels so noticeable. Ubisoft confirmed the game is in development, yet updates have been nearly nonexistent since that announcement took place. Fans know it is coming, but not when, not where it takes place, and not what it will look like. Though the announcement was official, actual details around the game’s existence remain very scarce and tight-lipped.

Ubisoft officially confirmed The Division 3 in September 2023 during an internal leadership announcement. Alongside that news came the confirmation that Julian Gerighty would return to lead the project. Gerighty served as creative director on both The Division 1 and The Division 2, and for longtime fans, that detail carries real weight. It signals a proper continuity rather than a hard reset.

Beyond that confirmation, Ubisoft has shared very little of substance. The game was described as being in early development, with Gerighty set to move into full production after wrapping work on Star Wars Outlaws. There was no mention of setting, platforms, or release timing. It was not framed as a near-term release, but as a long-term commitment to the series.

There is one small but important detail that surfaced outside of press statements. Massive Entertainment now has a dedicated project page for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 on its official website. While the page does not include in-game-oriented media, like screenshots or gameplay details, it does confirm that the studio is actively recruiting and expanding its team for the project. That alone suggests the game is firmly in development, even if it remains far from a true public reveal. The suspicion is that the gameplay reveals appear suddenly and without warning. The franchise is famous and respected enough that word of mouth can be a powerful advertising tool for it.

What Fans Can Realistically Expect Next

The most realistic expectation right now is patience. Ubisoft is not known for revealing projects early unless it has something substantial to show. Given Massive’s workload and the early development framing, The Division 3 is likely still years away from a proper unveiling. This is supported by the fact that there has still been no gameplay reveal for the project, despite its official announcement years ago.

When it does reappear, it will almost certainly build on what came before rather than reinvent the wheel. The Division 1 excelled at atmosphere and survival tension, while The Division 2 refined combat flow, loot systems, and endgame structure. A third entry has the opportunity to merge those strengths while smoothing out long-standing pain points like enemy durability, repetitive activities, and uneven PvP balance. The Dark Zone, the series’ signature looter-extraction game mode that went on to inspire games around its core, could also use some solid refinement in the third installment.

Narrative will also matter, even if The Division has always told its story in fragments. Environmental storytelling, audio logs, and seasonal arcs have been core to the franchise’s identity. With the last The Division 2 expansion wrapping up the story that started with the first game, the series will need to push forward with some new ideas, or at least, a logical continuation beyond where it’s been settled. With modern hardware and lessons learned from two live service cycles, The Division 3 could deliver a more cohesive long-term narrative without losing the grounded Tom Clancy tone fans expect.

For now, The Division 3 exists more as a promise than a product. Ubisoft has confirmed it is real, placed trusted leadership at the helm, and quietly begun building the team behind the scenes. For a series about rebuilding after collapse, that slow, deliberate approach feels fitting. We may be waiting in the Dark Zone a little longer, but the extraction signal is still there.

