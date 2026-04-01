The Division 3 Update Is Good News After Recent Concerns

The history of the gaming industry is full of disappointments, especially when it comes to unrealized games. Sometimes, even after years of effort, a game will be shut down or canceled even if it was close to being finalized. Plenty of great-sounding games never made it into the hands of players, even when they have connections to larger franchises.

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That extends to plenty of games in the Ubisoft library, especially recently. A series of internal changes at the game publisher saw plenty of notable games, sequels, and spin-offs get shuttered. One of the lingering question marks, however, was Tom Clancy’s The Division 3. Despite the original director of the game leaving the company and no news about the title hitting the public recently, recent comments by the development team suggest the sequel is still in active development.

The Division 3 Is Reportedly Still In The Works

Courtesy of Ubisoft

The fate of The Division 3 seemed to be in flux recently, especially after longtime executive producer Julian Gerighty left Ubisoft to join EA’s Battlefield franchise. Amid other major changes, layoffs, and cancellations at Ubisoft, fans of the tactical action series are understandably concerned about the future of the franchise. However, senior producer Fredrik Brönjemark is doubling down on Ubisoft’s previous affirmations about the game still being in active development. He even revealed that the game is seemingly staying true to the earlier conceptions of it instead of going through hard changes.

According to an interview the producer gave to GL.biz, the team is sad to have seen Gerighty go, but “as far as The Division 3 goes, we have our future and our roadmap that is already secure, and we know exactly where we are going and exactly what we want to do.” This suggests that Gerighty’s departure might not have had a huge impact on the direction of the final game and that it may, in fact, still carry some of his influence if and when it finally does come out.

While Ubisoft has been pulling the plug on a lot of games and developers that fall under their publishing umbrella, The Division was notably among the franchises (alongside Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and Assassin’s Creed) that are being driven going forward by a Tencent-funded subsidiary. This suggested that The Division was still a going concern for Ubisoft. In fact, Brönjemark and The Division 2 creative director Yannick Banchereau sought to soothe any concerns about the future of the franchise by noting that Ubisoft is still actively supporting The Division 2‘s online space and that the team intends to make 2026 — the 10th anniversary of the franchise — the “biggest year” yet for the series.

The Division Fans Shouldn’t Give Up Hope Yet

Formally announced in 2023, The Division 3 hasn’t really gotten a big showcase as of this writing. Set to build on the chaos that transpired in The Division 2 and escalate the dangers of the world in some key ways, fans have been waiting since 2019 for the next mainline entry in the series. During that time, plans for a free-to-play spin-off titled Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland fell apart. This suggested that Ubisoft may want to continue The Division in some form, but is willing to drop a game if it stops seeing it as a potentially profitable release. Given all the turmoil behind the scenes at Ubisoft in the last year, this raised the possibility that The Division 3 could be shuttered.

However, all the comments from the team working on the game are at least a little reassuring. While the game could still be canceled down the line, this suggests that Ubisoft has enough confidence in the current version of The Division 3 that it wasn’t one of the games that got shut down alongside the Prince of Persia remake and untitled Assassin’s Creed games. That’s exciting news for fans who haven’t gotten many firm updates about the game since it was announced. While we still don’t have a release date or even general idea of what the game will look like, it does suggest that fans excited for The Division 3 should still have hope that they’ll get to revisit the franchise.