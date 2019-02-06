‘The Outer Worlds’ Can Possibly Be Beaten Without Killing Anyone

After the reveal of The Outer Worlds during The Game Awards 2018, gamers everywhere were enthralled with what Obsidian Entertainment was working on. The brand new RPG looks to offer a wild ride set in a universe that resembles the likes of popular franchises such as Borderlands and Fallout. That said, a recent rapid-fire interview has unveiled a bounty of new details about the game, including the possibility of completing the experience without killing anyone.

Speaking with Game Informer, lead developers Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky answered 131 rapid-fire questions about The Outer Worlds. Everything from Microsoft acquiring the Fallout: New Vegas studio to in-game companions was covered. However, when asked if it is possible to beat the game without killing anyone, Cain offered up an intriguing answer. “We hope so,” he said.

“We’re not certain,” Boyarsky added. On the other hand, the developers confirmed that it is possible to beat the game by killing everyone. “Yes,” Cain said. “Sadly, we know that to be true.” Since we know that everyone can be taken down in The Outer Worlds, we imagine players who wish to do no harm will be attempting at least one pacifist run during their time with the upcoming title.

The Outer Worlds has no release date as of yet, but it is set to launch at some point in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For those not in the know, here’s more about the game from Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”