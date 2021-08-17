The Rocketeer Board Game Revealed by Funko Games

A beloved fan favorite is heading to tabletop courtesy of Funko Games' The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future, a new board game that transports players back to the golden age of Hollywood. Completely themed after Disney's 1991 favorite, The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future is a competitive 2 player game that has you attempting to keep the plans for the rocket hidden from your opponent, and you'll either take command of the Rocketeer and his allies to protect the plans and bring the revolutionary invention to the masses or Neville Sinclair and his henchmen, who aim to weaponize them and fuel a new age of war. The game

The game includes seven sculpted miniatures of Rocketeer, Sinclair, Jenny, Peevy, Lothar, and Valentine, as well as one modeled after the Luxembourg. The game retails for $24.99 and copies will be available at Gen Con for purchase. The game will hit retail in the late fall.

You can find the official description for The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future below.

The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future Game: Trouble is brewing high above the city of angels! The mysterious Rocketeer —who can blast through the skies with an ingenious jet-pack—must stop a sinister plot! Hollywood actor Neville Sinclair is scheming to steal the rocket’s blueprints. This breakthrough of modern engineering could revolutionize the future of flight. But in Sinclair’s hands, it could fuel the dark future of warfare. Play as the heroes or the villains in this action-packed strategy game for two players. Whether for good or evil, you will determine the fate of the future!"

Gameplay Features

- Inspired by the 1991 Disney adventure movie.

- Includes seven beautifully sculpted miniatures of the Rocketeer, Jenny, Peevy, Sinclair, Lothar, Valentine, and the Luxembourg, a high-flying zeppelin.

- A two-player strategy game that immerses the players into the events of the movie and the golden age of Hollywood.

- Original illustrations and design that evokes the art deco style of the 1930s.

- Play a game of cat-and-mouse with the rocket plans and keep them hidden from your opponent.

