The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Arrives Next Month on Console

Good news, console players! The Sims 4 will be welcoming our furry little friends into the wildly popular simulation game at the end of next month, letting players and their toons love and hold their beloved furry friends while they all just do their best and be the “goodest” of good boys.

According to a recent post over on the official PlayStation blog, “With the addition of Create-A-Pet in the The Sims 4, there are tons of ways to customize your dog or cat through their breed, coloring, and more. And to make matters more creative, you can experiment with the painting feature. Add a few spots here, a bright color there, and you’ve got yourself a rainbow pup! Plus, get even more detailed with stencils that design more complicated patterns.”

Dogs, cats, the reason for our very being – you name it! There are even more “creative” ways for pet ownership, including “create a kitty,” “paint a pup,” ghost pet, and so much more!

“With this pack, you’ll add Brindleton Bay, the perfect stomping ground for Sims and pets alike. But wait, there’s something else. Something… spooky. We’re really not even sure we should tell you, because it’s (actually not) that terrifying! If you find yourself in a dank, misty area near the lighthouse, you may stumble upon a pet cemetery. And after the sun goes down, ghost pets have been known to scour the grounds, looking for new Sim friends. So if you see one, approach with caution, say “hello,” and even adopt that furry friend.”

The latest expansion will be dropping on console July 31st, and pre-orders are available now!

Are you going to be recreating your favourite childhood pet or looking to create a more “spookier” companion? Sound off with your thoughts on all things The Sims 4 in the comment section below! The Sims 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Don’t forget that the brand new ‘Seasons’ expansion is also live for PC players over on Origins! Don’t miss out on all of the new experiences to enjoy!