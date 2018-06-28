The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Lets You Get “Naughty” With Santa

The Sims 4’s latest expansion, Seasons, is out now and players are already picking their poison as far as what to enjoy. The latest expansion brings with it four “vibrant” seasons, so if you live in Chicago like me you can finally experience Spring for the first time ever. Winter brings comfy clothes and snowmen, Summer brings the waves and some quality tanning time, while Spring lets players don that stylish raincoat and play around in the May showers. And Fall – you can’t forget Fall. Colourful leaves, home-made crafts with your little Sims babies – it’s a quality expansion, to be sure.

Let’s face it, though. We’re Sims players which means we’re going to go for the weird first. So if you ever wanted to get on the “naughty” list that Santa has in a much more … ahem, adult meaning of the word – now’s your chance to let those dreams not be dreams. So get those WooHoo pants on because we are going for a very interesting, and slightly messed up, ride.

With 12 new “WooHoo” locations added to the game, areas where players can get their romance on, and one very cringeworthy who. Santa is 100% romanceable with the latest expansion and it’s one of those cases where it’s like where players “were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should (Doing Dr. Malcom proud).”

In the spirit of inclusion, he’s actually referred to as Father Winter in-game as opposed to Santa Clause, but between those briefs and that “jolly” belly – it’s a dream come true! Sort of. But hey, at least there are cookies!

Apparently you can even make some babies with the Santa-not-Santa, as detailed in the below Tweet:

What a time to be alive, am I right?

EA describes the newest expansion as, “The Sims 4 Seasons adds a slew of new, festive holidays to bring Sims together to celebrate with their friends and family. Help Sims get in the holiday spirit with new decor as they count down the calendar days to prepare for and celebrate heartfelt traditions.Sims can ring in the new year with a kiss at midnight or enjoy a romantic date on Love Day. Food and family become one with a bountiful feast at the Harvest Fest, and holidays bring even more joy when Sims exchange presents or receive a surprise visit from Father Winter during Winterfest. Players can even create custom holidays and choose how their Sims celebrate their own traditions.”

The Sims 4 Seasons expansion is available now on Origins!

(Thanks to Polygon for always being down for getting weird with us)