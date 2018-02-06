The Sims 4 on Sale Now for 10 Bucks, 50% Off Expansions

If you’re looking to get rid of that “Awasa poa” feeling, then say “Sul Sul” to this awesome The Sims 4 sale going on right now for the base game and its expansions!
Celebrate The Sims’ 18th anniversary with the latest game in the franchise, chocked full of pets, vampires, and everything else you could possibly want from one of the most beloved simulation games to date. Every dream can be a reality, including having a house and a job that doesn’t make you want to yell “Neeshga! Neeshga!” until the cows that don’t exist in-game yet come home.
Not only is The Sims 4 being on sale for $10 a great deal, but the expansions normally priced at 40 bucks each all being on sale for half off is not too shabby either! The sale itself is live on Origin, which runs similarly to that of Steam for those unfamiliar. But hurry! Because the sale is only available for a very short amount of time!
Here’s what’s on sale as far as the expansions:
- Cats & Dogs – $19.99
- “Romantic Garden Stuff” – $4.99
- City Living – $19.99
- Get to Work – $19.99
- Get Together – $19.99
- Parenthood – $14.99
- Vampires – $14.99
- Dine out – $14.99
- Spa Day – $14.99
- Outdoor Retreat – $14.99
- And a few other bundles all together, as well!
To learn more about the game:
“The next generation of Sims will surprise you. They’re smarter than you think. They’re funnier than you expect. And they’ll help you tell better stories than you ever could before.”
- Create and control Sims with distinct appearances, big personalities, and new emotions. Who will you create in The Sims 4?
- What happens when a bunch of emotionally-advanced Sims bounce off each other? There’s no way to predict it, but you’ve never seen Sims act like this before.
- Making the Sim of your dreams is as simple as playing with clay. It’s so much fun you might never get around to actually playing the game.
- Your Sims don’t need to stay indoors to hang with their friends. Get them outside to taste the air! These parks and community venues were built just for them.
- Tons of free content has been added to The Sims 4 since it launched. Design and build awesome pools, return from the dead as a ghost and scare your neighbors, and climb the corporate ladder to start your career as an Angel Investor or a Business Tycoon! Plus, keep track of your Sims’ genealogy and learn about their ancestors as well as their descendants.