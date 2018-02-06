The Sims 4 on Sale Now for 10 Bucks, 50% Off Expansions

If you’re looking to get rid of that “Awasa poa” feeling, then say “Sul Sul” to this awesome The Sims 4 sale going on right now for the base game and its expansions!

Celebrate The Sims’ 18th anniversary with the latest game in the franchise, chocked full of pets, vampires, and everything else you could possibly want from one of the most beloved simulation games to date. Every dream can be a reality, including having a house and a job that doesn’t make you want to yell “Neeshga! Neeshga!” until the cows that don’t exist in-game yet come home.

Not only is The Sims 4 being on sale for $10 a great deal, but the expansions normally priced at 40 bucks each all being on sale for half off is not too shabby either! The sale itself is live on Origin, which runs similarly to that of Steam for those unfamiliar. But hurry! Because the sale is only available for a very short amount of time!

Here’s what’s on sale as far as the expansions:

Cats & Dogs – $19.99

“Romantic Garden Stuff” – $4.99

City Living – $19.99

Get to Work – $19.99

Get Together – $19.99

Parenthood – $14.99

Vampires – $14.99

Dine out – $14.99

Spa Day – $14.99

Outdoor Retreat – $14.99

And a few other bundles all together, as well!

To learn more about the game:

“The next generation of Sims will surprise you. They’re smarter than you think. They’re funnier than you expect. And they’ll help you tell better stories than you ever could before.”