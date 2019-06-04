The Surge 2 Release Date Revealed

The follow up to 2017’s The Surge finally has its release date set in stone. After appearing on the Microsoft Store in what appears to have been a mistake, the official Twitter account for the upcoming game confirmed that the launch date is indeed real. It was revealed that Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive‘s inbound limb-stealing sci-fi beat-em-up experience in The Surge 2 will be dropping this September. The adventure is set to be bigger than before and will feature some rather ambitious design when it comes to the levels, which is sure to be fun for players.

The Surge 2 will have players travel to Jericho City, but it doesn’t exactly go according to plan. After the plane is shot down, a wild storm approaches with killer robots, who will stop at nothing to get you. The story will be longer, but the same combat and dismemberment will be featured with additional choices when it comes to gameplay. Needless to say, fun times are ahead. In addition to this, a limited edition will also be available, with more info arriving soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re excited to announce that The Surge 2 will release worldwide September 24 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC! pic.twitter.com/YH97adVuH8 — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) June 4, 2019

We’ll have a limited edition available at participating retailers. More info about that tomorrow 🙂 — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) June 4, 2019

For more on The Surge 2:

“On the way to Jericho City, your plane is shot down by a mysterious storm and crash-lands in the outskirts. Soldiers enforce Martial Law, robots are on a rampage, and a dark, expanding nanostorm looms over the cityscape.

“In a bid to survive, explore the sprawling, devastated Jericho City. Fight ferocious threats in brutal, unforgiving combat, slashing and tearing the limbs off your opponents to steal valuable equipment that will make you stronger – strong enough to face the most fearsome, imposing foes lurking in the city. With an expanded arsenal of weapons, armors, abilities, implants, and drones to build your character, and a bigger, more varied and more ambitious world, The Surge 2 challenges you to survive and unravel its hidden secrets.”

The Surge 2 is set to arrive on September 24th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. There are even some pre-order bonuses that include an exclusive URBN armor set, equipment, and weapons.

What do you think about this? Excited to dismember your enemies in The Surge 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!